All about Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI)

Minister of Health & Family Welfare has released the Longitudinal Ageing Study of India also called LASI Wave-1 Report recently. Let us all know in detail what the report is and what are the details related to it.

Key Facts on LASI:

This is a national survey of scientific investigation of health, consequences, economic and social determinants related to the ageing of the population of India. This was commissioned in 2016. It is India’s first and the world’s largest survey providing a longitudinal database to design policies and programmes for the older population It deals in various domains such as social, health, and economic well-being

What are the agencies involved?

The national programme for health care of the elderly, ministry of health and family welfare is undertaking this longitudinal ageing study of India. Also, agencies like International Institute for Population Sciences, (IIPS), Mumbai in collaboration with Harvard School of Public Health, University of Southern California, USA, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and National Institute on Ageing have been involved.

Population Covered:

The first national wave of the LASI has covered a baseline sample of 72,250 people that are aged 45 or more than that along with their spouses. It included elderly persons who were aged 60 and above Also, the oldest persons ranged 75 years of age and above from all States and Union Territories excluding Sikkim.

Methodology Used:

The data collected on health and biomarkers together with information family and social network, income, assets and consumption.

A biomarker is a measurable indicator of the severity or presence of some disease state. A biomarker is anything that can be used as an indicator of a particular disease state or some other physiological state of an organism.

Findings of the survey:

In 2011 census, 8.6% of the Indian population was registered to be 60 plus in age. This made 103 million elderly people in India. This number would eventually rise to 319 million in 2050. 75% of the people suffer from chronic disease and 40% of other senior citizens have one or the other disability. Kerala has 52%, Chandigarh has 41%, Lakshadweep has 40%, Goa has 39% and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have 38% multi-morbidity conditions. Single morbidity and multimorbidity conditions increase with age.

Benefits and Significance of LASI:

LASI would be used to strengthen the National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly. It would also help in establishing a range of preventive and health care programmes for the senior citizens in India.

In the situation of COVID 19, multimorbidity conditions in elderly are on rising. LASI would help in analysing the issue further with the help of the survey data generated through it.

