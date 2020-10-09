What is the Time Use Survey (TUS) and what are its key findings?

National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released India's first Time Use Survey for the period January to December 2019. The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has been conducting socio-economic surveys employing scientific methods since 1950.

Key Highlights:

1- The survey covered 82,897 rural and 55,902 urban households. The information was collected from each member of the household of age 6 years and above on the use of time.

2- The survey was performed on 4,47,250 people of age 6 years and above-- 2,73,195 rural and 1,74,055) urban.

3- The data on time use was collected on personal use method covering a period of 24 hours prior to the interview.

4- Participation rate in a day in any activity is calculated as the percentage of persons performing that activity during the day.

5- Average time spent in a day per participant for any activity is calculated by considering those who participated in the activity.

6- Average time spent in a day per person for any activity is calculated by considering all the persons irrespective of whether they participated in the activity or not.

Key findings of the survey:

1- The participation rate of men in paid employment is 57.3% while for female it is only 18.4%.

2- Indian males spend on average 7 hours 39 minutes at paid work compared to 5 hours 33 minutes by the females.

3- The participation rate of men in domestic activities is low at 26.1 % while for females it is 81.2%.

4- Females spend 4 hours 59 minutes in domestic activities on an average each day while the males spend 1 hour 37 minutes on an average for the same.

5- The time spent in socializing and on leisure activities is higher for men (91.4%) compared to women (91.3%).

6- Women spend 2 hours 19 minutes every day in socializing and on leisure activities while men spend 2 hours 27 minutes every day for the same.

7- The survey shows that only 2.7% of men participate in unpaid work and spend 1 hour 42 minutes per day while only 2% of women spend 1 hour 39 minutes on the same.

What is the Time Use Survey?

1- Time Use Survey (TUS) is an area of survey introduced in response to demands from various stakeholders.

2- It will measure the amount of time people spend on doing various activities such as paid work, care activities, unpaid activities, etc. by the household members.

What is the aim of the survey?

The main aim of the survey is to measure the participation of men, women and other groups of persons in paid and unpaid activities. The survey will be helpful in drafting the activities on poverty, gender equity and human development.

Coverage of the survey

The survey was conducted in four sub-rounds:

sub-round 1: January – March 2019

sub-round 2: April – June 2019

sub-round 3: July – September 2019

sub-round 4: October – December 2019

Source: PIB

