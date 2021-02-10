What is Square Kilometre Array (SKA): All about the world's largest radio telescope

Recently Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) Council held its first meeting to approve the establishment of world’s largest radio telescope.

Square Kilometre Array observatory is an intergovernmental organisation which is new and dedicated to radio astronomy. It is headquartered in the UK. Currently, organisations from ten countries are a part of the SKAO. These include

It would take nearly a decade to complete at a cost of over £1.8 billion

Its construction, operation and maintenance would be done under SKAO.

The telescope will be located in Africa and Australia

Scientists hope to find answers to some of the most intriguing questions using this telescope. These include:

The beginning of the universe

How and when the first stars were born

The life-cycle of a galaxy

They would look for possible options to detect technologically-active civilisations around the universe

The telescope would help them in understanding where gravitational waves arise from.

The scientists can measure neutral hydrogen over cosmic time using the telescope by studying the timing of signals from pulsars in the Milky Way galaxy.