UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Important Topics for Preparation | February’21

South East Central Railway (SECR) zone in Chattisgarh created a record of successfully operating the longest freight train on the Indian Railways network by amalgamating five rakes of goods trains as one unit.

Highlights:

1- The total length of the freight train was around 3.5 kilometres.

2- The freight train was named 'Vasuki'.

3- The train covered a distance of 224 kilometres from Bhilai D Cabin till Korba which falls under the Bilaspur division in seven hours.

4- The Vasuki train comprised of 300 wagons of long haul rake of five goods trains and was operated by one pilot, one assistant loco pilot and a guard.

