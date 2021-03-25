UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | December 2020

UPSC: The General Studies Paper 1 tests candidates’ knowledge of History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Environment, General Science, and Current Events. As per UPSC IAS Previous Years' Paper of the past two years, the current affairs section forms the major part of General Studies Paper 1. Going by this trend, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might ask questions on current events of the past year. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of December 2020.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements:

Hayabusa 2 is a lunar mission of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

2. The mission was launched in December 2014.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Hayabusa 2 is a Japanese spacecraft that is bringing back a lot of samples from Ryugu. The impactor hit the asteroid's surface and make a small crater several metres in diameter allowing fresh material to be exposed. After collecting samples, Hayabusa 2 then headed home in November 2019, releasing the capsule from an altitude of about 200 km on 5 November 2020 when it returned to Earth via parachute. Check details

Ques 2: The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 include the following provisions:

The minimum period of the farming agreement shall be for one crop season or one production cycle of livestock. The maximum period of the farming agreement shall be three years.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Act provides for a farming agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. The minimum period of the farming agreement would be only for one crop season or one production cycle of livestock while the maximum period of the agreement would be five years. The act also states that if the production cycle of any farming produce is longer and may go beyond five years, the maximum period of farming agreement may be mutually decided by the farmer and the buyer and explicitly mentioned in the farming agreement. Read More here

Ques 3: Consider the following statements with reference to database of migrant workers:

ASEEM portal maintains a central repository of migrant workers. The National Migrant Information System (NMIS) has been developed by the National Disaster Management Authority.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: ASEEM, a Skill Management Information SystemActs as a directory of skilled workforce. The objective is to provide a platform that matches supply of skilled workforce with the market demand, thereby facilitating better livelihood opportunities. It is prudent to mention that not all candidates registered on ASEEM will be looking for jobs at every given point in time. However, when they will, the employers will have access to their profiles via common skill workforce directory called ASEEM.

Ques 4: As per the United Nations, a migrant is anyone away from his/ her habitat. Which of the following are not considered by the UN in case of the migrant

(a) Name of the person

(b) Whether or not the movement is voluntary or involuntary

(c) The country/ state he/she has moved into

(d) The previous location of the migrant

Ans. b.

Explanation: The UN does not consider if the person’s reasons for movement are voluntary or involuntary. As per UN Migration Agency (IOM), a migrant is any person who is moving or has moved across an international border or within a State away from his/her habitual place of residence, regardless of; the person's legal status

whether or not the movement is voluntary or involuntary

what may be the causes for the movement are or

what may be the length of the stay is Know more about the UN Migration policies here.

Ques 5: From the statements listed below, select the correct one:

'Pagri Sambhal Jatta' was written by Banke Dayal against the British Government The song was used as an anthem against three British Laws- the Doab Bari Act, Punjab Land Colonisation Act and the Punjab Land Alienation Act.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: These lines are from a famous song 'Pagri Sambhal Jatta', written by Banke Dayal. On 3 March 1907, Banke Dayal (the editor of the Jang Sayal newspaper) sang the song for the first time at a peasants rally in Lyallpur (present-day Faisalabad, Pakistan). The song soon became an anthem against three British Laws, the Doab Bari Act, Punjab Land Colonisation Act, and the Punjab Land Alienation Act. Read complete details here.

Ques 6: What is Kalaripayattu?

The boat race of Kerala The bullfight that takes place in Kerala The games conducted in Tamil Nadu The game originated in Kerala using weapons

Ans. d

Explanation: Kalaripayattu is a game that originated in Kerala. It involves features like chattom (jumping), ottam (running) and marichil (somersault) and weapons like swords, daggers, spears, maces, and bows and arrows.

Ques 7: Who releases the Human Freedom Index?

World Health Organization United Nations Commissioner for Refugees Cato Institute, the United States and Fraser Institute, Canada Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ans. c

Explanation: Human Freedom Index 2020 is the sixth annual report by the Cato Institute in the United States and Fraser Institute in Canada. 76 indicators of personal, civil, and economic freedoms were taken into consideration before ranking 162 countries from 2008 to 2018. Also Read| All about Human Freedom Index 2020

Ques 8: With respect to Shigella infection select the correct statement

It is spread through particle transmission It is spread through contamination in food and water

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The most common way to spread the disease is direct person-to-person contact. Eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water are common ways to get infected.

Ques 9: Which of the following statements is/are correct regarding the ‘Act East Policy’?

Originally, the policy which was conceived as an economic initiative, has gained political, strategic, and cultural dimensions including the establishment of institutional mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation. The Act East Policy emphasizes India-ASEAN cooperation in our domestic agenda on infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, skills, urban renewal, smart cities, Make in India, and other initiatives. Connectivity projects, cooperation in space, S&T, and people-to-people exchanges could become a springboard for regional integration and prosperity.

Options:

(a). 1 and 2

(b). 2 and 3

(c). Only 2

(d). 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: India’s Act East Policy focuses on the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region. The policy which was originally conceived as an economic initiative has gained political, strategic, and cultural dimensions including the establishment of institutional mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation. The Act East Policy also emphasizes India-ASEAN cooperation in our domestic agenda on infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, skills, urban renewal, smart cities, Make in India, and other initiatives. For regional integration and prosperity, connectivity projects, cooperation in space, S&T, and people-to-people exchanges could become a springboard.

Ques 10: Which Wetland has been recognized as the Wetland of international importance recently

Tso Kar Wetland Complex Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary Kolleru Lake Chandertal Wetland

Ans. a.

Explanation: Explanation: Ladakh’s Tso Kar Wetland Complex has been recognized as a wetland of international importance, becoming India’s 42nd Ramsar site. This is the second Ramsar site in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Ques 11: Consider the following statements

Look East policy was launched in 1991 Act East Policy was launched in 2014

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: ‘Look East Policy’ of India was launched by the former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. This policy continues till the formation of NDA Government in 2014. Since the formation of the new government within the centre, the government upgraded ‘Act East Policy’. In November 2014, the ‘Act East Policy’ was launched at the East Asia Summit in Myanmar.

Ques 12: Which domestic line of pigs has been genetically modified in the US recently?

(a) Eurasian Boar

(b) Wild pigs

(c) GalSafe pigs

(d) Guinea Pigs

Ans: c

Explanation: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a first-of-its-kind intentional genomic alteration (IGA) in a line of domestic pigs which are referred to as GalSafe pigs. They can be used for food or human therapeutics.

Ques 13: Solar Wind Hack has recently affected the world. Which country has been most affected by it?

(a) Australia

(b) Russia

(c) USA

(d) China

Ans: c

Explanation: Solar Wind Hack has been the biggest ever targeted cyber attacks in the United States of America. US Government, its agencies as well as many private companies have been affected by it. Read all about solar wind hack here

Ques 14: Apart from Korea which other country is known for its artificial sun project?

(a) USA

(b) Russia

(c) Canada

(d) China

Ans. d

Explanation: China’s Atomic Energy Authority tested its HL-2M Tokamak reactor for the first time on Friday, December 4, 2020. HL-2M Tokamak can help China in reaching its target to produce fusion energy commercially by 2050. Know more about China's artificial sun here.

Ques 15: What is Inner Line Permit?

(a) It is the permission from the Central Government to visit the Andaman Islands

(b) It is the permission from the state government to visit some North-Eastern states

(c) It is the permission from the army to visit the Line of Control

(d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Thus Inner Line Permit is a document required by the citizens outside of the protected states to enter and stay in the area for some time. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram are protected by the Inner Line. Manipur was added later. The concept has its origins in the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act (BEFR), 1873.

We sincerely hope that the given questions helped you in your preparation.

