NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: When Will NEET PG Counselling Commence; Important Key Highlights

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the much awaited NEET PG Results 2025 on August 19, 2025. The result PDF is available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Students can check their results through the online link.

The NEET PG 2025 result scorecard will be available for download from August 29 onwards. With the announcement of the results, candidates are now awaiting the release of the NEET PG 2025 counselling notification. Students who have secured marks or percentile as per the NEET PG 2025 cutoff are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure.

NEET PG 2025 Admission Highlights

Check the details for NEET PG exams and admissions below