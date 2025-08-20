NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: When Will NEET PG Counselling Commence; Important Key Highlights

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the much awaited NEET PG Results 2025 on August 19, 2025. The result PDF is available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Students can check their results through the online link.
The NEET PG 2025 result scorecard will be available for download from August 29 onwards. With the announcement of the results, candidates are now awaiting the release of the NEET PG 2025 counselling notification. Students who have secured marks or percentile as per the NEET PG 2025 cutoff are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure.
NEET PG 2025 Admission Highlights
Check the details for NEET PG exams and admissions below
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligiblity cum Entrance Test PG
|
Exam date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Result Date
|
August 19, 2025
|
NEET PG Result website
|
natboard.edu.in
|
Scorecard
|
August 29, 2025
|
Exam Conducting body
|
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences
|
NEET PG Counselling
|
Schedule Soon
|
NEET PG Counselling conducting body
|
Medical Counselling Committee
|
NEET PG counselling website
|
mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2025 Counselling
The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025 soon. Those candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.
The counselling starts with the online registration and choice-filling process. Students must enter the required details in the registration link, following which they can enter their choice of college and course for admissions.
NEET PG Result 2025 Cutoff Marks and Percentile
The NEET PG cutoffs marks and percentile have been issued for each category. Check the category wise marks and percentile below
|
Category
|
Cutoff
|
Marks
|
General Category EWS
|
50th Percentile
|
275
|
General Category PwBD
|
45th Percentile
|
255
|
SC/ST Category
|
40th Percentile
|
235
Is the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out?
The Medical Counselling Committee is yet to issue the complete schedule for NEET PG Counselling. The complete schedule, registration and choice filling proces,s and the application fee details will be available on the official counselling website. Candidates are however advised to keep all their documents and photocopies ready with them for the applications and admission procedure.
