NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: When Will NEET PG Counselling Commence; Important Key Highlights

NEET PG result 2025 has been announced by officials on the official website of NBEMS. Candidates can check their results at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 scorecard will be available for download from August 29, 2025. Check exam result details and counselling process below.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 20, 2025, 14:59 IST
NEET PG 2025 Results, Counselling Details
NEET PG 2025 Results, Counselling Details
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the much awaited NEET PG Results 2025 on August 19, 2025. The result PDF is available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Students can check their results through the online link.

The NEET PG 2025 result scorecard will be available for download from August 29 onwards. With the announcement of the results, candidates are now awaiting the release of the NEET PG 2025 counselling notification. Students who have secured marks or percentile as per the NEET PG 2025 cutoff are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. 

NEET PG 2025 Admission Highlights

Check the details for NEET PG exams and admissions below

Exam Name

National Eligiblity cum Entrance Test PG

Exam date

August 3, 2025

Result Date

August 19, 2025

NEET PG Result website

natboard.edu.in

Scorecard

August 29, 2025

Exam Conducting body

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences

NEET PG Counselling

Schedule Soon

NEET PG Counselling conducting body

Medical Counselling Committee

NEET PG counselling website

mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2025 Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee will announce the complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025 soon. Those candidates who have cleared their NEET PG exams will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. 

The counselling starts with the online registration and choice-filling process. Students must enter the required details in the registration link, following which they can enter their choice of college and course for admissions. 

NEET PG Result 2025 Cutoff Marks and Percentile

The NEET PG cutoffs marks and percentile have been issued for each category. Check the category wise marks and percentile below

Category

Cutoff

Marks

General Category EWS

50th Percentile

275

General Category  PwBD

45th Percentile

255

SC/ST Category

40th Percentile

235

Is the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Out?

The Medical Counselling Committee is yet to issue the complete schedule for NEET PG Counselling. The complete schedule, registration and choice filling proces,s and the application fee details will be available on the official counselling website. Candidates are however advised to keep all their documents and photocopies ready with them for the applications and admission procedure. 

