Human Freedom Index 2020: India plummets 17 notches, ranked at 111th position

The Human Freedom Index (HFI) is a global ranking of civil, economic and personal freedom of a nation. The HFI 2020 used 34 personal freedom variables and covered 162 countries, representing around 94% of the world's population.
Dec 22, 2020 18:42 IST
On 17 December 2020, the Human Freedom Index (HFI), a global ranking of civil, economic and personal freedom, released its report. The HFI 2020 used 34 personal freedom variables and covered 162 countries for the year 2018 (the most recent year for which sufficient data was available), representing around 94% of the world's population. In this article, we have provided a list of 162 countries along with their Human Freedom Scores and Ranks. 

Human Freedom Index 2020: Sixth Annual Report

Human Freedom Index 2020 is the sixth annual report by the Cato Institute in the United States and Fraser Institute in Canada. 76 indicators of personal, civil, and economic freedoms were taken into consideration before ranking 162 countries from 2008 to 2018. 

Human Freedom Index 2020: Ratings

The countries were rated on a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 represents more freedom. 

Human Freedom Index 2020: Weightage

1- The Economic Freedom subindex comprises half of the weightage in the overall index. 

2- The Personal Freedom subindex comprises remaining half of the weightage in the overall index. 

Human Freedom Index 2020: Findings of the Report

The report suggested an unequal distribution of freedom in the world, with only 15% population of the world's population living in the top quartile while 34% in the bottom quartile in the Human Freedom Index 2020. The report also highlighted that the gap in human freedom between the top and bottom countries has widened since 2008. 

Human Freedom Index 2020: Top Five and Bottom Five Countries/ Territories

Top Five Countries/ Territories

1- New Zealand - 8.87

2- Switzerland - 8.82

3- Hong Kong SAR, China - 8.74

4- Denmark - 8.73

5- Australia - 8.68

Bottom Five Countries/ Territories

158- Iran, Islamic Rep. - 4.53

159- Yemen, Rep. - 4.17

160- Venezuela, RB - 4.08

161- Sudan - 4.01

162- Syrian Arab Republic - 3.97

Human Freedom Index 2020: Structure

Credit: Fraser Institute

India's ranking in the Human Freedom Index 2020

India has plummeted 17 notches in the sixth annual report on Human Freedom Index 2020, ranking at 111th position. India scored 6.30 out of 10 in Personal Freedom, ranking at 110th position. In Economic Freedom, India scored 6.56 out of 10, ranking at 105th position.  

Human Freedom Index 2020: Ratings and Rankings of the Countries

Country/Territory Human Freedom Human Freedom Rank
Albania 7.81 43
Algeria 5.20 154
Angola 5.48 144
Argentina 7.05 70
Armenia 7.69 47
Australia 8.68 5
Austria 8.45 15
Azerbaijan 6.29 116
The Bahamas 7.72 45
Bahrain 6.18 123
Bangladesh 5.67 139
Barbados 6.69 75
Belarus 6.67 99
Belgium 8.28 25
Belize 6.92 8
Benin 6.81 90
Bhutan 6.52 108
Bolivia 6.78 91
Bosnia and Herzegovina 7.34 59
Botswana 7.35 58
Brazil 6.83 88
Brunei Darussalam 6.01 135
Bulgaria 7.93 37
Burkina Faso 6.60 102
Burundi 5.42 148
Cabo Verde 7.75 44
Cambodia 6.83 88
Cameroon 5.46 145
Canada 8.64 6
The central African Republic 5.25 153
Chad 5.59 141
Chile 8.18 30
China 6.07 129
Colombia 6.85 86
Congo, Dem. Rep. 5.29 151
Congo, Rep.  5.51 143
Costo Rica 7.84 42
Côte d’Ivoire 6.51 109
Croatia 7.92 38
Cyprus 8.05 33
Czech Republic 8.29.29 24
Denmark 8.73 4
Dominican Republic 7.37 57
Ecuador 7.14 66
Egypt, Arab Rep. 4.67 157
El Salvador 7.03 73
Estonia 8.54 8
Eswatini 6.02 134
Ethiopia 5.40 149
Fiji 6.98 77
Finland 8.49 11
France 8.05 33
Gabon 6.14 127
The Gambia 6.27 119
Georgia 7.87 40
Germany 8.52 9
Ghana 7.04 72
Greece 7.38 56
Guatemala 7.21 63
Guinea 5.45 146
Guinea-Bissau 6.15 126
Guyana 7.00 74
Haiti 6.68 98
Honduras 6.94 79
Hong Kong SAR, China 8.74 3
Hungary 7.61 49
Iceland 8.39 20
India 6.43 111
Indonesia 7.07 68
Iran, Islamic Rep. 4.53 158
Iraq 4.90 155
Ireland 8.62 7
Israel 7.44 53
Italy 8.12 31
Jamaica 7.44 53
Japan 8.49 11
Jordan 6.92 80
Kazakhstan 6.99 75
Kenya 6.75 93
Korea, Rep.  8.27 26
Kuwait 6.39 113
Kyrgyz Republic 7.05 70
Lao PDR 6.16 125
Latvia 8.34 22
Lebanon 6.70 97
Lesotho 6.60 102
Liberia 6.40 112
Libya 4.83 156
Lithuania 8.37 21
Luxembourg 8.49 11
Madagascar 6.54 106
Malawi 6.57 105
Malaysia 6.90 83
Mali 5.92 137
Malta 8.33 23
Mauritania 5.39 150
Mauritius 7.55 51
Mexico 6.85 86
Moldova 7.18 65
Mongolia 7.61 49
Montenegro 7.46 52
Morocco 6.68 117
Mozambique 6.64 101
Myanmar 5.45 146
Namibia 6.92 80
Nepal 6.76 92
Netherlands 8.48 14
New Zealand 8.87 1
Nicaragua 6.54 106
Niger 5.97 136
Nigeria 6.05 131
North Macedonia 7.40 55
Norway 8.45 15
Oman 6.03 133
Pakistan 5.64 140
Panama 7.87 40
Papua New Guinea 6.72 94
Paraguay 7.19 64
Peru 7.68 48
Philippines 6.90 83
Poland 7.72 45
Portugal 8.27 26
Qatar 6.07 129
Romania 8.09 32
Russian Federation 6.31 115
Rwanda 6.97 78
Saudi Arabia 5.29 151
Senegal 6.66 100
Serbia 7.34 59
Seychelles 7.34 59
Sierra Leone 6.21 122
Singapore 8.21 28
Slovak Republic 7.95 36
Slovenia 8.05 33
South Africa 7.07 68
Spain 8.20 29
Sri Lanka 6.72 94
Sudan 4.01 161
Suriname 7.31 62
Sweden 8.52 9
Switzerland 8.82 2
The Syrian Arab Republic 3.97 162
Taiwan 8.42 19
Tajikistan 5.77 138
Tanzania 6.28 117
Thailand 6.37 114
Timor-Leste 6.89 85
Togo 6.13 128
Trinidad and Tobago 7.13 67
Tunisia 6.04 132
Turkey 6.27 119
Uganda 6.58 104
Ukraine 6.45 110
United Arab Emirates 6.17 124
United Kingdom 8.44 17
United States 8.44 17
Uruguay 7.92 38
Venezuela, RB 4.08 160
Vietnam 6.25 121
Yemen, Rep. 4.17 159
Zambia 6.71 96
Zimbabwe 5.59 141

As per James Gwartney, Robert Lawson, and Walter Block: “Individuals have economic freedom when the property they acquire without the use of force, fraud, or theft is protected from physical invasions by others and they are free to use, exchange, or give their property as long as their actions do not violate the identical rights of others.”

1- Freedom on the Net 2020

As per a report by Freedom House on Freedom on the Net 2020, India has ranked at 51st position. The report also labelled India’s internet as 'partly free'. 

Categories:

A. Obstacles to Access (12 points out of 25)
B. Limits on Content (21 points out of 35)
C. Violations of User Rights (18 points out of 40)

2- Global Economic Freedom Index 2020

As per a report by Fraser Institute, Canada on Global Economic Freedom Index 2020, India has ranked at 105th position. The report was released in September 2020. 

3- World Press Freedom Index 2020

As per a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), India ranked at 142nd position out of 180 countries/territories. The report was released in April 2020.

US Commission on International Religious Freedom Annual Report 2020: Explained

List of Reports Published by International Organisations

FAQ

What is Human Freedom Index 2020?

Human Freedom Index 2020 is a report on the global ranking of civil, economic and personal freedom of a nation. The HFI 2020 used 34 personal freedom variables and covered 162 countries, representing around 94% of the world's population.

Which is the freest country in the world?

As per the Human Freedom Index 2020, New Zealand ranked at number one with the highest human freedom score-- 8.87 out of 10.

Which countries are the freest?

As per Human Freedom Index 2020, the following countries are the freest: 1- New Zealand - 8.87 2- Switzerland - 8.82 3- Hong Kong SAR, China - 8.74 4- Denmark - 8.73 5- Australia - 8.68

What is India's rank in the Human Freedom Index 2020?

India has slipped 17 notches in the sixth annual report on Human Freedom Index 2020, ranking at 111th position. India scored 6.30 out of 10 in Personal Freedom, ranking at 110th position. In Economic Freedom, India scored 6.56 out of 10, ranking at 105th position.

