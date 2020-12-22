Human Freedom Index 2020: India plummets 17 notches, ranked at 111th position

On 17 December 2020, the Human Freedom Index (HFI), a global ranking of civil, economic and personal freedom, released its report. The HFI 2020 used 34 personal freedom variables and covered 162 countries for the year 2018 (the most recent year for which sufficient data was available), representing around 94% of the world's population. In this article, we have provided a list of 162 countries along with their Human Freedom Scores and Ranks.

Human Freedom Index 2020: Sixth Annual Report

Human Freedom Index 2020 is the sixth annual report by the Cato Institute in the United States and Fraser Institute in Canada. 76 indicators of personal, civil, and economic freedoms were taken into consideration before ranking 162 countries from 2008 to 2018.

Human Freedom Index 2020: Ratings

The countries were rated on a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 represents more freedom.

Human Freedom Index 2020: Weightage

1- The Economic Freedom subindex comprises half of the weightage in the overall index.

2- The Personal Freedom subindex comprises remaining half of the weightage in the overall index.

Human Freedom Index 2020: Findings of the Report

The report suggested an unequal distribution of freedom in the world, with only 15% population of the world's population living in the top quartile while 34% in the bottom quartile in the Human Freedom Index 2020. The report also highlighted that the gap in human freedom between the top and bottom countries has widened since 2008.

Human Freedom Index 2020: Top Five and Bottom Five Countries/ Territories

Top Five Countries/ Territories

1- New Zealand - 8.87

2- Switzerland - 8.82

3- Hong Kong SAR, China - 8.74

4- Denmark - 8.73

5- Australia - 8.68

Bottom Five Countries/ Territories

158- Iran, Islamic Rep. - 4.53

159- Yemen, Rep. - 4.17

160- Venezuela, RB - 4.08

161- Sudan - 4.01

162- Syrian Arab Republic - 3.97

Human Freedom Index 2020: Structure

Credit: Fraser Institute

India's ranking in the Human Freedom Index 2020

India has plummeted 17 notches in the sixth annual report on Human Freedom Index 2020, ranking at 111th position. India scored 6.30 out of 10 in Personal Freedom, ranking at 110th position. In Economic Freedom, India scored 6.56 out of 10, ranking at 105th position.

Human Freedom Index 2020: Ratings and Rankings of the Countries

Country/Territory Human Freedom Human Freedom Rank Albania 7.81 43 Algeria 5.20 154 Angola 5.48 144 Argentina 7.05 70 Armenia 7.69 47 Australia 8.68 5 Austria 8.45 15 Azerbaijan 6.29 116 The Bahamas 7.72 45 Bahrain 6.18 123 Bangladesh 5.67 139 Barbados 6.69 75 Belarus 6.67 99 Belgium 8.28 25 Belize 6.92 8 Benin 6.81 90 Bhutan 6.52 108 Bolivia 6.78 91 Bosnia and Herzegovina 7.34 59 Botswana 7.35 58 Brazil 6.83 88 Brunei Darussalam 6.01 135 Bulgaria 7.93 37 Burkina Faso 6.60 102 Burundi 5.42 148 Cabo Verde 7.75 44 Cambodia 6.83 88 Cameroon 5.46 145 Canada 8.64 6 The central African Republic 5.25 153 Chad 5.59 141 Chile 8.18 30 China 6.07 129 Colombia 6.85 86 Congo, Dem. Rep. 5.29 151 Congo, Rep. 5.51 143 Costo Rica 7.84 42 Côte d’Ivoire 6.51 109 Croatia 7.92 38 Cyprus 8.05 33 Czech Republic 8.29.29 24 Denmark 8.73 4 Dominican Republic 7.37 57 Ecuador 7.14 66 Egypt, Arab Rep. 4.67 157 El Salvador 7.03 73 Estonia 8.54 8 Eswatini 6.02 134 Ethiopia 5.40 149 Fiji 6.98 77 Finland 8.49 11 France 8.05 33 Gabon 6.14 127 The Gambia 6.27 119 Georgia 7.87 40 Germany 8.52 9 Ghana 7.04 72 Greece 7.38 56 Guatemala 7.21 63 Guinea 5.45 146 Guinea-Bissau 6.15 126 Guyana 7.00 74 Haiti 6.68 98 Honduras 6.94 79 Hong Kong SAR, China 8.74 3 Hungary 7.61 49 Iceland 8.39 20 India 6.43 111 Indonesia 7.07 68 Iran, Islamic Rep. 4.53 158 Iraq 4.90 155 Ireland 8.62 7 Israel 7.44 53 Italy 8.12 31 Jamaica 7.44 53 Japan 8.49 11 Jordan 6.92 80 Kazakhstan 6.99 75 Kenya 6.75 93 Korea, Rep. 8.27 26 Kuwait 6.39 113 Kyrgyz Republic 7.05 70 Lao PDR 6.16 125 Latvia 8.34 22 Lebanon 6.70 97 Lesotho 6.60 102 Liberia 6.40 112 Libya 4.83 156 Lithuania 8.37 21 Luxembourg 8.49 11 Madagascar 6.54 106 Malawi 6.57 105 Malaysia 6.90 83 Mali 5.92 137 Malta 8.33 23 Mauritania 5.39 150 Mauritius 7.55 51 Mexico 6.85 86 Moldova 7.18 65 Mongolia 7.61 49 Montenegro 7.46 52 Morocco 6.68 117 Mozambique 6.64 101 Myanmar 5.45 146 Namibia 6.92 80 Nepal 6.76 92 Netherlands 8.48 14 New Zealand 8.87 1 Nicaragua 6.54 106 Niger 5.97 136 Nigeria 6.05 131 North Macedonia 7.40 55 Norway 8.45 15 Oman 6.03 133 Pakistan 5.64 140 Panama 7.87 40 Papua New Guinea 6.72 94 Paraguay 7.19 64 Peru 7.68 48 Philippines 6.90 83 Poland 7.72 45 Portugal 8.27 26 Qatar 6.07 129 Romania 8.09 32 Russian Federation 6.31 115 Rwanda 6.97 78 Saudi Arabia 5.29 151 Senegal 6.66 100 Serbia 7.34 59 Seychelles 7.34 59 Sierra Leone 6.21 122 Singapore 8.21 28 Slovak Republic 7.95 36 Slovenia 8.05 33 South Africa 7.07 68 Spain 8.20 29 Sri Lanka 6.72 94 Sudan 4.01 161 Suriname 7.31 62 Sweden 8.52 9 Switzerland 8.82 2 The Syrian Arab Republic 3.97 162 Taiwan 8.42 19 Tajikistan 5.77 138 Tanzania 6.28 117 Thailand 6.37 114 Timor-Leste 6.89 85 Togo 6.13 128 Trinidad and Tobago 7.13 67 Tunisia 6.04 132 Turkey 6.27 119 Uganda 6.58 104 Ukraine 6.45 110 United Arab Emirates 6.17 124 United Kingdom 8.44 17 United States 8.44 17 Uruguay 7.92 38 Venezuela, RB 4.08 160 Vietnam 6.25 121 Yemen, Rep. 4.17 159 Zambia 6.71 96 Zimbabwe 5.59 141

As per James Gwartney, Robert Lawson, and Walter Block: “Individuals have economic freedom when the property they acquire without the use of force, fraud, or theft is protected from physical invasions by others and they are free to use, exchange, or give their property as long as their actions do not violate the identical rights of others.”

