Human Freedom Index 2020: India plummets 17 notches, ranked at 111th position
On 17 December 2020, the Human Freedom Index (HFI), a global ranking of civil, economic and personal freedom, released its report. The HFI 2020 used 34 personal freedom variables and covered 162 countries for the year 2018 (the most recent year for which sufficient data was available), representing around 94% of the world's population. In this article, we have provided a list of 162 countries along with their Human Freedom Scores and Ranks.
Human Freedom Index 2020: Sixth Annual Report
Human Freedom Index 2020 is the sixth annual report by the Cato Institute in the United States and Fraser Institute in Canada. 76 indicators of personal, civil, and economic freedoms were taken into consideration before ranking 162 countries from 2008 to 2018.
Human Freedom Index 2020: Ratings
The countries were rated on a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 represents more freedom.
Human Freedom Index 2020: Weightage
1- The Economic Freedom subindex comprises half of the weightage in the overall index.
2- The Personal Freedom subindex comprises remaining half of the weightage in the overall index.
Human Freedom Index 2020: Findings of the Report
The report suggested an unequal distribution of freedom in the world, with only 15% population of the world's population living in the top quartile while 34% in the bottom quartile in the Human Freedom Index 2020. The report also highlighted that the gap in human freedom between the top and bottom countries has widened since 2008.
Human Freedom Index 2020: Top Five and Bottom Five Countries/ Territories
Top Five Countries/ Territories
1- New Zealand - 8.87
2- Switzerland - 8.82
3- Hong Kong SAR, China - 8.74
4- Denmark - 8.73
5- Australia - 8.68
Bottom Five Countries/ Territories
158- Iran, Islamic Rep. - 4.53
159- Yemen, Rep. - 4.17
160- Venezuela, RB - 4.08
161- Sudan - 4.01
162- Syrian Arab Republic - 3.97
Human Freedom Index 2020: Structure
Credit: Fraser Institute
India's ranking in the Human Freedom Index 2020
India has plummeted 17 notches in the sixth annual report on Human Freedom Index 2020, ranking at 111th position. India scored 6.30 out of 10 in Personal Freedom, ranking at 110th position. In Economic Freedom, India scored 6.56 out of 10, ranking at 105th position.
Human Freedom Index 2020: Ratings and Rankings of the Countries
|Country/Territory
|Human Freedom
|Human Freedom Rank
|Albania
|7.81
|43
|Algeria
|5.20
|154
|Angola
|5.48
|144
|Argentina
|7.05
|70
|Armenia
|7.69
|47
|Australia
|8.68
|5
|Austria
|8.45
|15
|Azerbaijan
|6.29
|116
|The Bahamas
|7.72
|45
|Bahrain
|6.18
|123
|Bangladesh
|5.67
|139
|Barbados
|6.69
|75
|Belarus
|6.67
|99
|Belgium
|8.28
|25
|Belize
|6.92
|8
|Benin
|6.81
|90
|Bhutan
|6.52
|108
|Bolivia
|6.78
|91
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|7.34
|59
|Botswana
|7.35
|58
|Brazil
|6.83
|88
|Brunei Darussalam
|6.01
|135
|Bulgaria
|7.93
|37
|Burkina Faso
|6.60
|102
|Burundi
|5.42
|148
|Cabo Verde
|7.75
|44
|Cambodia
|6.83
|88
|Cameroon
|5.46
|145
|Canada
|8.64
|6
|The central African Republic
|5.25
|153
|Chad
|5.59
|141
|Chile
|8.18
|30
|China
|6.07
|129
|Colombia
|6.85
|86
|Congo, Dem. Rep.
|5.29
|151
|Congo, Rep.
|5.51
|143
|Costo Rica
|7.84
|42
|Côte d’Ivoire
|6.51
|109
|Croatia
|7.92
|38
|Cyprus
|8.05
|33
|Czech Republic
|8.29.29
|24
|Denmark
|8.73
|4
|Dominican Republic
|7.37
|57
|Ecuador
|7.14
|66
|Egypt, Arab Rep.
|4.67
|157
|El Salvador
|7.03
|73
|Estonia
|8.54
|8
|Eswatini
|6.02
|134
|Ethiopia
|5.40
|149
|Fiji
|6.98
|77
|Finland
|8.49
|11
|France
|8.05
|33
|Gabon
|6.14
|127
|The Gambia
|6.27
|119
|Georgia
|7.87
|40
|Germany
|8.52
|9
|Ghana
|7.04
|72
|Greece
|7.38
|56
|Guatemala
|7.21
|63
|Guinea
|5.45
|146
|Guinea-Bissau
|6.15
|126
|Guyana
|7.00
|74
|Haiti
|6.68
|98
|Honduras
|6.94
|79
|Hong Kong SAR, China
|8.74
|3
|Hungary
|7.61
|49
|Iceland
|8.39
|20
|India
|6.43
|111
|Indonesia
|7.07
|68
|Iran, Islamic Rep.
|4.53
|158
|Iraq
|4.90
|155
|Ireland
|8.62
|7
|Israel
|7.44
|53
|Italy
|8.12
|31
|Jamaica
|7.44
|53
|Japan
|8.49
|11
|Jordan
|6.92
|80
|Kazakhstan
|6.99
|75
|Kenya
|6.75
|93
|Korea, Rep.
|8.27
|26
|Kuwait
|6.39
|113
|Kyrgyz Republic
|7.05
|70
|Lao PDR
|6.16
|125
|Latvia
|8.34
|22
|Lebanon
|6.70
|97
|Lesotho
|6.60
|102
|Liberia
|6.40
|112
|Libya
|4.83
|156
|Lithuania
|8.37
|21
|Luxembourg
|8.49
|11
|Madagascar
|6.54
|106
|Malawi
|6.57
|105
|Malaysia
|6.90
|83
|Mali
|5.92
|137
|Malta
|8.33
|23
|Mauritania
|5.39
|150
|Mauritius
|7.55
|51
|Mexico
|6.85
|86
|Moldova
|7.18
|65
|Mongolia
|7.61
|49
|Montenegro
|7.46
|52
|Morocco
|6.68
|117
|Mozambique
|6.64
|101
|Myanmar
|5.45
|146
|Namibia
|6.92
|80
|Nepal
|6.76
|92
|Netherlands
|8.48
|14
|New Zealand
|8.87
|1
|Nicaragua
|6.54
|106
|Niger
|5.97
|136
|Nigeria
|6.05
|131
|North Macedonia
|7.40
|55
|Norway
|8.45
|15
|Oman
|6.03
|133
|Pakistan
|5.64
|140
|Panama
|7.87
|40
|Papua New Guinea
|6.72
|94
|Paraguay
|7.19
|64
|Peru
|7.68
|48
|Philippines
|6.90
|83
|Poland
|7.72
|45
|Portugal
|8.27
|26
|Qatar
|6.07
|129
|Romania
|8.09
|32
|Russian Federation
|6.31
|115
|Rwanda
|6.97
|78
|Saudi Arabia
|5.29
|151
|Senegal
|6.66
|100
|Serbia
|7.34
|59
|Seychelles
|7.34
|59
|Sierra Leone
|6.21
|122
|Singapore
|8.21
|28
|Slovak Republic
|7.95
|36
|Slovenia
|8.05
|33
|South Africa
|7.07
|68
|Spain
|8.20
|29
|Sri Lanka
|6.72
|94
|Sudan
|4.01
|161
|Suriname
|7.31
|62
|Sweden
|8.52
|9
|Switzerland
|8.82
|2
|The Syrian Arab Republic
|3.97
|162
|Taiwan
|8.42
|19
|Tajikistan
|5.77
|138
|Tanzania
|6.28
|117
|Thailand
|6.37
|114
|Timor-Leste
|6.89
|85
|Togo
|6.13
|128
|Trinidad and Tobago
|7.13
|67
|Tunisia
|6.04
|132
|Turkey
|6.27
|119
|Uganda
|6.58
|104
|Ukraine
|6.45
|110
|United Arab Emirates
|6.17
|124
|United Kingdom
|8.44
|17
|United States
|8.44
|17
|Uruguay
|7.92
|38
|Venezuela, RB
|4.08
|160
|Vietnam
|6.25
|121
|Yemen, Rep.
|4.17
|159
|Zambia
|6.71
|96
|Zimbabwe
|5.59
|141
As per James Gwartney, Robert Lawson, and Walter Block: “Individuals have economic freedom when the property they acquire without the use of force, fraud, or theft is protected from physical invasions by others and they are free to use, exchange, or give their property as long as their actions do not violate the identical rights of others.”
Other Reports
1- Freedom on the Net 2020
As per a report by Freedom House on Freedom on the Net 2020, India has ranked at 51st position. The report also labelled India’s internet as 'partly free'.
Categories:
A. Obstacles to Access (12 points out of 25)
B. Limits on Content (21 points out of 35)
C. Violations of User Rights (18 points out of 40)
2- Global Economic Freedom Index 2020
As per a report by Fraser Institute, Canada on Global Economic Freedom Index 2020, India has ranked at 105th position. The report was released in September 2020.
3- World Press Freedom Index 2020
As per a report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), India ranked at 142nd position out of 180 countries/territories. The report was released in April 2020.
US Commission on International Religious Freedom Annual Report 2020: Explained