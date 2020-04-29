List of Reports Published by International Organisations

There are many reports of different subjects published by the different International organisations. In this article we have compiled some of the most popular and important reports to help the aspirants of the different examinations like IAS/PCS/SSC/Banking/CDS and other one day exam held across the country.

There are many questions are asked in the competitive exams based on these reports. So let’s have a complete look on some important reports;

Names of Reports published by International Organisations are as follows;

1. Monetary Policy of India by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

2. Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India by RBI

3. Quarterly Statistics on Deposits & Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks in India by RBI

4. Handbook of Statistics on Indian Economy by RBI

5. India State of Forest Report by Forest Survey of India

6. Global Financial Stability Report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

7. World Economic Outlook by IMF

8. Engaging Tomorrow Consumer Report by World Economic Forum (WEF)

9. Inclusive growth & Development Report by WEF

10. Environmental Performance Index by WEF

11. Global Competitive Index by WEF

12. Global Energy Architecture Performance Index Report by WEF

13. Global Gender Gap Report by WEF

14. Global Information Technology Report by WEF

15. Human Capital Report by WEF

16. Inclusive growth & Development report by WEF

17. Outlook on Global Agenda by WEF

18. The Global Risk Report by WEF

19. Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report by WEF

20. Global Economic Prospects by World Bank

21. Ease of Doing Business by IBRD (World Bank)

22. World Development Report IBRD (World Bank)

23. Global Money Laundering Report FATF (Financial Action Task Force)

24. Global Hunger Index report IFPRI (International Food Policy Research Institute)

25. Global Financial System Report by BIS (Bank for International Settlements)

26. Change the World List Data by Fortune Magazine

27. Technical Cooperation Report by IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)

28. Nuclear Technology Review by IAEA

29. Safety Reports by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization)

30. World Social Protection Report by ILO (International Labour Organization)

31. World Employment and Social Outlook by ILO

32. World of Work Report by ILO

33. Global Wage Report by ILO

34. Global Innovation Index Cornell University INSEAD and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

35. World Energy Outlook (WEO) International Energy Agency

36. Southeast Asia Energy Outlook International Energy Agency

37. OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report by OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)

38. World Oil Outlook by OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)

39. World Happiness Report by Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN)

40. Global Corruption Report by (GCR) Transparency International

41. Levels and Trends in Child Mortality Report by UN Inter-agency Group

42. World Investment Report by UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development)

43. Actions on Air Quality by UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme)

44. Global education monitoring Report by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)

45. State of world population by UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund)

46. World Cities Report by UN-Habitat

47. The Global Report by UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees)

48. Report on Regular Resources by UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund)

49. The State of the World’s Children reports by UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund)

50. Global Environment Outlook by UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme)

51. The Rise of Environmental Crime by UNEP & INTERPOL

52. Reports on Counterfeiting and Organized Crime by UNICRI (United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute)

53. Industrial Development Report by UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization)

54. Global Assessment Report by UNISDR (United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction)

55. Global Report on Trafficking in Persons by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime)

56. World Drug Report by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime)

57. World Wildlife Crime Report by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime)

58. World Intellectual Property Report by (WIPR) WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization)

59. The Energy Report & Living Planet Report by WWF (World Wildlife Fund)

60. Gender Inequality Index by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

61. Asian Development Outlook by ADB (Asian Development Bank)

Questions based on these reports are asked in almost all types of exams held in India. So the aspirants of all the competitive exams need to memorise these reports vey attentively.

