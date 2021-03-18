UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | December 2020

Cryogenic means low temperature. The word itself refers to the technology of sub-zero temperatures. Cryogenic engines use liquid oxygen as the oxidizer and liquid hydrogen as the fuel. As it is known Oxygen can be kept in the liquid state below – 183 degrees Celcius, while hydrogen requires temperature below – 253 degree Celcius to be in liquid form. Since liquid oxygen is extremely reactive and combustible it can be used as a propellant to carry heavy loads.

