UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | January’21

In a bid to curb the pollution in the country, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved a proposal to levy a 'Green Tax' on old vehicles on 25 January 2021.

Highlights:

1- Transport vehicles older than eight years to be charged at the rate of 10-25% of Road Tax at the time of renewal of 'Fitness Certificate'.

2- Personal vehicles to be charged at the time of renewal of 'Registration Certification' after 15 years.

3- Public transport vehicles such as city buses to be charged lower Green Tax.

4- The vehicles registered in highly polluted cities to be charged higher Green Tax (50% of the Road Tax).

5- The Green Tax will be differential and will depend on fuel such as petrol, diesel and type of vehicle.

