Vice President Election 2025: Dates, Election Process and Other FAQs You Need to Know

The election for India's Vice President is run by the Election Commission, following rules set in the Constitution. In contrast to the presidential poll, only members of parliament cast ballots, and each one carries one vote. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will field C. P. Radhakrishnan in this year's elections, while the Opposition INDIA bloc will nominate Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy. The winner will be decided by how many votes they get from members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and which way those members vote. Vice President Candidate of Each Party As its candidate, the NDA has put forward C. P. Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP politician and the current governor of Maharashtra. The INDIA alliance has named B. Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court justice, as its nominee.

With the support of its coalition partners, the NDA has a numerical advantage in Parliament. Support from regional parties like the YSR Congress Party adds to its power. Even though the INDIA group is backing a single candidate, it will be difficult to bring its different members together during the voting process. With 423 MPs—293 in the Lok Sabha and 130 in the Rajya Sabha—the BJP-led NDA has a clear advantage over the opposition, especially if all of its allies back Radhakrishnan. The Vice-Presidential election will be held in Parliament House on September 9, 2025. As soon as polling is over, votes will be counted, and the Returning Officer will announce the results the same day under the Election Commission's supervision.

Vice President Election Date September 9, 2025 Vice President Election Venue Parliament House Who Elects Vice President of India? Members of both Houses of Parliament, including nominated members, make up the Electoral College, which elects the vice president. This election has no bearing on state legislatures. With vacancies taken into consideration, the electorate in 2025 will consist of 782 MPs, 543 in the Lok Sabha, and 233 elected members plus 12 nominees in the Rajya Sabha. Every member's vote is equally important. How is Vice President Elected? According to Article 66 of the Constitution, the election is held using the single transferable vote and the proportional representation method. Using a secret ballot, members indicate their selections for each candidate in order of preference. The Election Commission is in charge of overseeing the election and designates a Returning Officer, usually a high-ranking member of parliament, to do so.