UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | March’21

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June 2021 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. Going by this exam trend of the past few years, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might contain questions on current events. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of March 2021.

Also Check: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | March’21

Ques 1: In which section of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Rajya Sabha Voice Vote is listed?

(a) Section 252

(b) Section 199

(c) Section 200

(d) Section 201

Ans: a

Explanation: As per rule 252 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, Voice Vote is listed. Know all about Voice Vote and how it is demeaning the constitution here

Ques 2: Which of the following would be the Nodal Agency as per the NITI Aayog in National Policy for Migrant Workers

(a) Ministry of Labour and Employment

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Human Resource Development

(d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: NITI Aayog has recommended the creation of a nodal Ministry. The Ministry of Labour and Employment must be the nodal agency which must create a special unit to help converge the activities of other Ministries .Read| NITI Aayog in National Policy for Migrant Workers

Ques 3: Recently, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has virtually inaugurated Maitri Setu with which of the following nation?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Vietnam

(c) Bangladesh

(d) Thailand

Ans: c

Explanation: Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has virtually inaugurated Maitri Setu also called as India Bangladesh Friendship Bridge to give a boost to the relationship between the two countries. About Maitri Setu: The bridge is 1.9 kilometres long It is built over Feni river and connects Sabroom in south Tripura to Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It was constructed at a cost of INR 133 crore by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Maitri Setu was inaugurated in June 2017 and the project is fully funded by the central government Maitri Setu is the fastest land route to connect the landlocked Northeast region through Sabroom to Chittagong port Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a video message, said, "the inauguration of the 1.9-km- long ‘Maitri Setu’ would herald a new chapter in relations between the two neighbours." Read more

Ques 4: Consider the following statements regarding Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill 2020:

It allows unmarried women to terminate her pregnancy in the case of failure of contraceptive method. For the pregnancy cases of over 24 months, the local medical practitioner’s opinion is required for its termination.

Which of the given statements in correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill 2020 was passed in Lok Sabha recently. The Bill seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. The Act increases the time period within which an abortion may be carried out. As per the Act, the pregnancy can be terminated within up to 20 weeks by a married woman in the case of failure of contraceptive method or device. This same Bill also allows unmarried women to terminate her pregnancy for the above mentioned reason. The opinion of a registered medical practitioner is required for termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks of gestation. Earlier it was for two or more. However, the opinion of two registered medical practitioners would be required for the termination of pregnancy of 20-24 weeks of gestation. Moreover for the pregnancy cases of over 24 months, the state level medical board's opinion is required for its termination. Read details

Ques 5: What is operation green?

(a) Plantation drive to control pollution around metro cities.

(b) Drive to control forest fire in Simlipal National Park

(c) Scheme to encourage organic farming

(d) Price fixation scheme to ensure farmers get the right price for the crops

Ans: d

Explanation: It was launched initially in 2018 by Late Mr. Arun Jaitley It is a price fixation scheme that aims to ensure farmers get the right price for the crops they produce. The scheme focuses on organized marketing of tomatoes, onions and potatoes by establishing connections between farmers and consumers. This scheme aims to promote Farmer Producers Organizations, Agri-logistics, processing facilities and professional management of Agri produce. Those that can avail financial assistance under the scheme are State Agriculture and other Marketing Federations, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO), cooperatives, companies, Self-help groups, food processors, etc. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the Union Budget said that Operation Green would be expanded beyond TOP (Tomatoes, Onions, Potatoes), to almost 22 perishable commodities. The commodities are still unknown. Read more

Ques 6: Which Ministry of India inaugurated Global Bio-India 2021?

(a) Ministry of Environment

(b) Ministry of Science and Technology

(c) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

(d) Ministry of External Affairs

Ans. c

Explanation: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the second edition of Global Bio India 2021 in New Delhi through virtual mode. It demonstrates the strength and opportunities of India's biotechnology sector at national and international level. The National Biotech Strategy was also inaugurated and the Virtual Exhibition of Global Bio India on the occasion. Take a look at the tweet below: It is an international congregation of biotechnology. The stakeholders include international bodies, regulatory bodies, Central and State Ministries, SME's, research institutes, startups etc. The congregation would help India be recognized as an emerging Innovation Hub globally. The organizers for Bio India 2021 were Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) Invest India Read more

Ques 7: Which among the following nations is planning to launch an earth observation satellite that would provide it near real-time images of its borders?

(a) USA

(b) India

(c) China

(d) Russia

Ans: a

Explanation: India has planned to launch an earth observation satellite that would provide it near real-time images of its borders and will also be helpful in monitoring natural disasters. It was planned to be launched on March 28, 2021.

GISAT-1 is planned to be sent into space by GSLV-F10 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport located in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district It is a series of satellites with the first satellites named GISAT 1 and next being GISAT 2. These are earth observatory satellites (EOS-03) The satellite weighs as much as 2268 kilograms It is the first state of the art agile Earth observation satellite It would be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10 It would then be positioned in the geostationary orbit which is almost 36000 kilometres above the Earth's surface over the equator. An onboard propulsion system would be used to do so Read more

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI):

Implementation of the idea of GPAI was presided by the USA and Canada collectively. India is one of the founding members of GPAI

Which of the given statements is not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is a multi-stakeholder initiative. It aims to use the technology to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI through research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. GPAI is the implementation of the idea developed within the G7, under the Canadian and French presidencies.It was launched in June, 2020. Read more

Ques 9: Which of the following water bodies will not be covered under the China's Polar Silk Road?

(a) Atlantic Ocean

(b) Pacific Ocean

(c) Indian Ocean

(d) Arctic Ocean

Ans: c

Explanation: China has flagged its interest to take part in building “Polar Silk Road”, raising prospects for the emergence of a new sea route It was quoted in the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) China has revealed that it would be good for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives to the year 2035 The route would be starting from Dalian and would cover the whole Pacific Ocean to Arctic Ocean to meet Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Three oceans namely, Pacific, Arctic and the Atlantic Ocean would be covered Read more

Ques 10: Recently, a new species of Himalayan Sunflower, Cremanthodium indicum has been discovered in which of the following Indian state?

(a) Jammu & Kashmir

(b) Sikkim

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Uttarakhand

Ans: c

Explanation: New Alpine Plant Species has been discovered in India. It is called Cremanthodium indicum and it has been observed in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a species of Himalayan Sunflower. The plant species generally flowers from July to August. Read more

Ques 11: Which of the statement about Space Hurricane is correct?

It was a 620-mile-wide swirling mass of plasma rolling It lasted for almost 8 hours in the Earth's upper atmosphere

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. c

Explanation: Space Hurricane was a 620-mile-wide swirling mass of plasma rolling for almost 8 hours in the Earth's upper atmosphere. Read| All about the Space Hurricane spotted over North Pole

Ques 12: Choose the correct statement about USIAI initiative by India and USA

It is an initiative of Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) and it was established in March 2000 The initiative includes USA, India and Canada together

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. a

Explanation: United States India Artificial Intelligence, USIAI initiative has been launched to enhance the technological relationships between the two countries. It is an initiative of Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) and it was established in March 2000. Read| All about US India Artificial Intelligence Initiative (USIAI)

Ques 13: Choose the correct statement about the Chief Justice of India

The Chief Justice of India is appointed by the Prime Minister Three Judges case propagated the idea of consultation of Plurality in appointment of CJI.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. b

Explanation: The CJI is appointed by the President as well once the consultation with the judges of SC and HC is done as the President deems necessary. It was decided in the three judges case that a consultation of the plurality of judges is required for appointment of the CJI in India. READ| How is the Chief Justice of India appointed? Know all about Collegium System here

Ques 14: Which agency is a permanent observer of GPAI governing bodies?

(a) UNICEF

(b) UNESCO

(c) OECD

(d) WHO

Ans. c

Explanation: OECD is a permanent observer to GPAI’s governing bodies. It also contributes experts to participate in GPAI’s working groups frequently.

We sincerely hope that the given questions helped you in your preparation. You can also refer to below links for more study material and quizzes.

Also check: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics of February 2021 for UPSC

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2021: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation





