UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | March’21
Read about Deepfake Technology, Voice Vote, Operation Green, and other important current affairs of the month of March 2021. Questions based on any of these current affairs topics can be asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam.
UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. In IAS Prelims Paper 1 General Studies, questions are asked from Current Affairs and events, General Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Environment. As per UPSC IAS Previous Years' Paper of the past few years, the current affairs section forms the major part of General Studies Paper 1. Going by this trend, it is highly expected that this year as well, questions might be asked on current events of the past year. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs for the month of March 2021.
Also check: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics of December 2020 for UPSC
|
Science & Technology
Topic 1: New Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021
|
In February 2021, the Government notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.
Read details on all the new rules here
Topic 2: Global Bio-India 2021
|
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the second edition of Global Bio India 2021 in New Delhi through virtual mode. It demonstrates the strength and opportunities of India's biotechnology sector at national and international level. The National Biotech Strategy was also inaugurated and the Virtual Exhibition of Global Bio India on the occasion. Take a look at the tweet below:
Topic 3: DRDO Skill Development Centre for Fire Safety Training
|
Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India inaugurated a DRDO Skill Development Centre for Fire Safety Training at Pilakhuwa in UP.
Topic 4: Earth Observation Satellite
|
India has planned to launch an earth observation satellite that would provide it near real-time images of its borders and will also be helpful in monitoring natural disasters. It was planned to be launched on March 28, 2021.
Topic 5: Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI)
|
The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is a multi-stakeholder initiative. It aims to use the technology to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI through research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.
GPAI is the implementation of the idea developed within the G7, under the Canadian and French presidencies.It was launched in June, 2020. Read more
Topic 6: Deepfake Technology
|
Deep fakes or deep nudes are computer-generated images and videos. Cybercriminals use AI softwares to superimpose a digital composite (assembling multiple media files to make a final one) onto an existing video, photo or audio. Deep fakes first came into notice in 2017 when a Reddit user posted explicit videos of celebrities. After that several instances have been reported.
The technology becomes vulnerable because deep fake images, audio and videos are very realistic and can be used by cybercriminals to spread misinformation to intimidate or blackmail people, seek revenge or commit fraud on social networking and dating sites. Read more
|
Geography
Topic 1: Space Hurricane spotted over North Pole
|
A 620-mile-wide swirling mass of plasma was observed rolling for almost 8 hours in the Earth's upper atmosphere. This is called space hurricane by the scientists. The hurricane was spotted by a team of researchers led by China's Shandong University. The team noticed an unusual swirling mass of plasma in the Earth's upper atmosphere, precisely the ionosphere. The phenomenon was similar to the hurricanes on earth, but it rained electrons. The Hurricane spread across a 1000 kilometre area over the north pole and lasted for 8 long hours before it broke and spread. The scientists found the phenomenon by piecing together the data obtained in 2014 from the satellite. The storm took place in August that year. Read more
Topic 2: China's Polar Silk Road in the Arctic Ocean
|
|
Polity & International News
Topic 1: Voice Vote
|
As per the Rules 252, 253, 254 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, there are various methods for Division in the House. These are:
i) Voice Vote- 252
ii) Counting
iii) Section 253: Division by automatic vote recorder
iv) Section 254: Division by going into the Lobbies
Rule 252:
Voice Vote is turning Second House to secondary house: It is evident that Second House does not have many powers. They only have the power to stay the bill till 4 months at maximum. The voice vote has given unattended power to the Chairman of the House which can be misused. Read details
Topic 2: Draft National Policy on Migrant Workers
|
NITI Aayog has launched first migrant policy draft. It enables to vote, map skill, inter state teams.
There were two approaches put forward by NITI Aayog
i) Handout Approach- This means usage of all the facilities provided by the Indian Government to migrants
ii) Rights based approach- This approach means the rights must be ensured in all states
As per NITI Aayog, the Government's goal must be to provide a limited approach. This means 'Don't give the boy a fish, rather teach him fishing'. The Government must not provide permanent or social aids to migrant workers rather create opportunities for them.
Migration must be acknowledged as a process and integral part of development. Moreover Government policies must be such that they do not hinder migration. Read more
Topic 3: Maitri Setu Bridge between India and Bangladesh
|
Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has virtually inaugurated Maitri Setu also called as India Bangladesh Friendship Bridge to give a boost to the relationship between the two countries.
About Maitri Setu:
Topic 4: United Nations Genocide Convention
|
The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention) is an instrument abiding by the international law which codified the crime of genocide for the first time.
Genocide Convention can be seen as a crucial step towards the making and development of international human rights and international criminal law.
The genocides that have been associated with India are Godhara Riots in 2002 or Sikh Violence in the 1980s among others. Being colonial laws, IPC and Cr. P C do not include any provisions pertaining to offences by the state. Moreover, both of these laws are not fit to deal with crimes committed by large gatherings of people or mass crimes. What is saddening is that even after decades, the judiciary has failed in its duty and the cases are still getting investigated and recommendations are being made by the committees. Read more
Topic 5: Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill 2020
|
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill 2020 was passed in Lok Sabha recently. The Bill seeks to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. The Act increases the time period within which an abortion may be carried out.
|
Economics
Topic 1: Operation Green
|
The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the Union Budget said that Operation Green would be expanded beyond TOP (Tomatoes, Onions, Potatoes), to almost 22 perishable commodities. The commodities are still unknown. Read more
Topic 2: AT1 Bonds
|
Government has recently asked Securities and Exchange Board of India to withdraw/ revoke 100 year maturity rule on AT1 Bonds.
AT1 bonds are unsecured bonds with perpetual tenure. These bonds thus do not have any maturity date. They have a call option and can be used by the banks to buy them back from various investors. These bonds are used by the banks so that they can bolster their core capital.
AT1 bonds are subordinate to all other debt and only senior to common equity. These bonds give better returns than the rest of the bonds but have no maturity date like other bonds.
Topic 3: Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
|
Recently a painting has been sold for 69 million dollars but in the form of a Non Fungible Token. The painting has been bought by Meta Kovan. He would get a token in place of the money he spent.
|
Environment
Topic 1: New Alpine Plant Species in India
|
New Alpine Plant Species has been discovered in India. It is called Cremanthodium indicum and it has been observed in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a species of Himalayan Sunflower. The plant species generally flowers from July to August. Read more
Topic 2: New plant species with potential anti-cancer properties
|
A new species of plants has been found in Assam, India which can prove to be an anticancer. In case this is proved, this would be a great breakthrough for India and the world where Cancer happens to be the second leading cause of death.
Key Details:
We sincerely hope that the given topics would have helped you in your Prelims preparation. You can also check the below link to keep yourself updated on the latest GK quiz and events.
Also Check: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | December 2020
UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2021: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation