All about US India Artificial Intelligence Initiative (USIAI)

US India Artificial Intelligence Initiative: Why in News?

United States India Artificial Intelligence, USIAI initiative has been launched to enhance the technological relationships between the two countries. DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma in the curtain raiser of the event talked about the importance of scaling up the S&T relationship between India and the United States. This would also be helpful in solving problems of both countries and overcoming barriers for growth, he said.

Sharma also added, “research, technology in artificial intelligence is being promoted and implemented in the country through a network of 25 technology hubs working as a triple helix set up under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS)”.

US India Artificial Intelligence Initiative: Details

It is an initiative of Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) and it was established in March 2000.

The Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, and the U.S. Department of State are respective nodal departments for IUSSTF.

USIAI would focus on AI cooperation in critical areas that are priorities for both US and India.

US India Artificial Intelligence Initiative: Significance

The cooperation will provide an opportunity to discuss the emerging AI landscape, and address the challenges of developing an AI workforce. As per the official statement," USIAI will serve as a platform to discuss opportunities, challenges, and barriers for bilateral AI research and development collaboration, enable AI innovation, help share ideas for developing an AI workforce, and recommend modes and mechanisms for catalysing partnerships" USIAI would aid AI cooperation in critical areas like healthcare, smart cities, materials, agriculture, energy, and manufacturing which are useful for both the countries.

India is already prepared:

India has recently launched National AI strategy through NITI Ayog and National AI Portal (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). It has also spread AI in various sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture and commerce etc. Also MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot was the winner at CogX 2020 under two categories: Best Innovation for Covid-19 – Society and People’s Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner. India is also a member of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI). India reported a 45% increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence, the highest among all countries Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 (RAISE 2020) was jointly organised by the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

Artificial Intelligence:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. AI can also be used for any machine that demonstrates traits associated with a human mind such as learning and problem-solving. Artificial intelligence has an ability to rationalize and take actions that can achieve a specific goal. AI includes technologies like machine learning, pattern recognition, big data, neural networks, self algorithms etc.

