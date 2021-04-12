UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Month-wise Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation (May 2020-April 2021)

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. In IAS Prelims Paper 1 General Studies, questions are asked from various subjects and Current Affairs related to Science & Technology, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, and Environment. As per UPSC IAS Previous Years' Paper of the past few years, the current affairs section forms the major part of General Studies Paper 1. Going by this trend, it is highly expected that this year as well, questions might be asked on current events of the past year. Considering this, we have compiled below the month-wise important current affairs from May 2020 to April 2021.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Month-wise Current Affairs

UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - April 2021 Coming Soon UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - March 2021 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - February 2021 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - January 2021 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - December 2020 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - November 2020 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - October 2020 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - September 2020 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - August 2020 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - July 2020 View/ Download UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - June 2020 Coming Soon UPSC IAS Prelims Monthly Current Affairs - May 2020 Coming Soon

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Other Sources for Current Affairs

Newspapers: Choose any one newspaper. It is usually suggested by experts to read either The Hindu or Indian Express. However, any relevant English newspaper can be read.

RSTV Summary: RSTV’s Big Picture, India’s World, and PRS India can be followed up for the latest discussions.

Jagran Josh Daily GK Quiz: The daily quiz is a compilation of important daily events. It will help aspirants to revise daily current affairs.

All India Radio: Listen to Spotlight/Discussion on AIR on various competent topics.

Important Government Reports: Refer to Niti Aayog reports, Economic and Political Weekly (for some topics only), ARC reports, Economic Survey, etc.

The above given are some of the best and important resources to study while preparing for UPSC IAS Prelims exam 2021. If studies in a planned manner, these resources are sufficient to cover all the important current affairs.

It is suggestive that aspirants understand the nature, clarity, and scope of the syllabus because it is very much crucial for good preparation. It will help to understand what to study and what not to study. The questions asked in the exam are always within the syllabus; hence you always need to keep a close eye on the updated syllabus as it will surely give you success.

To get some effective tips regarding how to prepare and revise current affairs before the exam, aspirants can follow the below-given link.

