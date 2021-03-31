UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | October 2020

Nobel Prize for Physics: Three Laureates share the Nobel Prize 2020 in Physics for their discoveries about the Black Hole. One half of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 is presented to Roger Penrose and the other half is jointly presented to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez. Read details Nobel Prize for Medicine: The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology 2020 was awarded jointly to Two Americans and a British scientist on 5 October, 2020 for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus. Let us read in detail about the three scientists and their discovery. Read more Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Nobel Prize 2020 in Chemistry has been jointly awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of a method for Genome Editing. Read more Nobel Prize in Literature: Nobel Prize 2020 in Literature has been awarded to 77 years old American poet Louise Glück for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal. Read more Nobel Peace Prize: Nobel Peace Prize 2020 has been presented to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. Nobel Prize in Economics: The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2020 has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats. Read more