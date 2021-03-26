UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | November 2020

Recently, scientists have found evidence that frozen methane deposits in the Arctic Ocean have started to release over a large area of the continental slope off the East Siberian coast.

1- Streams of warm water from the Atlantic Ocean flows into the Arctic Ocean at the Barents Sea.

2- The Arctic Ocean receives 'sea ice' each year which is blown in from the central Arctic Ocean by the wind, in addition to the sea ice at its surface. During spring and summer, the imported sea ice melts, providing an influx of freshwater to the Barents Sea.

3- The Atlantic water is warmer, saltier and is quite deep under the more buoyant Arctic water at the surface. Thus, the heat in the Atlantic water is preventing ice from forming and is melting existing sea ice from below. This process is termed as 'Atlantification'.

Read more