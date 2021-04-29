UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | April’21
Read about Aahaar Kranti' Mission, Praapti Portal, Bio Bubble and other important current affairs of the month of April 2021. Questions based on any of these current affairs topics can be asked in the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam.
UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June 2021 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. In IAS Prelims Paper 1 General Studies, questions are asked from Current Affairs and events, General Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy and Environment. As per UPSC IAS Previous Years' Paper of past few years, the current affairs section forms the major part of General Studies Paper 1. Going by this trend, it is highly expected that this year as well, questions might be asked on current events of past one year. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs for the month of April 2021.
|
Science & Technology
Topic 1: Large Hadron Collider (LHC)
|
Recently, Scientists at Large Hadron Collider, Switzerland discovered a brand new force of nature which might violate the standard laws of physics.
The physicists at CERN are under the impression that they have found a situation that the Standard Model would be unable to explain.
The Standard model predicts a particle known as beauty quark must decay into two particles called muons and electrons at about the same rate. However through the recent experiment conducted it violates the rule as it was seen that it actually decays into electrons more often than muons. Read more
Topic 2: Baikal Gigaton Volume Detector
|
On March 13, 2021, the Russian scientists launched a deep underwater telescope in Lake Baikal. It is called the Baikal-Gigaton Volume Detector. Purpose of the telescope is to observe neutrinos.
Topic 3: Chaff Technology developed by DRDO
|
Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed Advanced Chaff Technology that would help safeguard Indian Navy ships from enemy missile attacks.
Chaff is a passive expendable electronic counter measure used for protection of the naval ships from enemy's radar and missile seekers based on radio frequency.
The importance of the discovery is that a very small amount of the chaff material deployed in the air would act as a decoy to deflect the enemy's missiles from the ships. It would thus provide safety to the ship. At the same time now DRDO has been able to meet futuristic threats from their adversaries. Read more
Topic 4: The Nambi Effect
|
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a sci-fi biographical movie based on the life of Nambi Narayan. Nambi Narayanan was an ISRO scientist. He was instrumental in development of Vikas engine that was used for the first PSLV that India launched.
In the year 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested. Defense officials said that the secrets leaked by him pertained to highly confidential flight test data from experiments with rocket and satellite launches. He was arrested and spent 50 days in jail. The other suspects in the case included ISRO scientist D. Sasikumaran, Russian space agency official K. Chandrasekhar, and ISRO's contractor S.K. Sharma and two Maldivian women.
However, the charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI in April of 1966. Later the Supreme Court declared him not guilty and free of all charges.
Topic 5: Bihar becomes the first Indian state to have two green energy towns
|
Rajgir and Bodh Gaya are set to be India's first fully green energy towns. The towns would begin getting solar energy through one of its kind renewable energy projects from 2023.
Topic 6: Praapti Portal
|
Topic 7: Sankalp se Siddhi
|
The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GOI has launched the 'Sankalp se Siddhi'- Village and Digital Connect drive to transform the tribal ecosystem across the country. The main purpose of the drive is to activate the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) located in the tribal villages.
Earlier in 2021, TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs launched the Village and Digital Connect initiative. During the course of the initiative, the regional officials of the TRIFED went to the identified villages having a significant tribal population and supervised the implementation of various programmes and initiatives. As quoted by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the initiative was successful. Read more
Topic 8: SUPACE Portal
|
On April 6, 2021, the Supreme Court of India launched the first AI driven research portal, Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Court's Efficiency (SUPACE). It was launched by Justice SA Bobde in presence of Justice Nageswara Rao.
|
Environment & Ecology
Topic 1: Bio-bubble
|
A bio-bubble is an invisible shield that is used to host sporting events during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In simple words, it is a safe and secure environment that can only be accessed by a certain set of people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to minimise the risk of transmission of the coronavirus from one person to another during the course of the event. The bio-bubbles were initiated for sporting events such as India's tour of Australia, IPL, US Open and so on.
The bio-secure environment can be parts of a hotel or stadium and the players are allowed to access only those parts to prevent any physical interaction with the outside world. For instance, at the US Open, the players could only travel from the hotel to the stadium and vice-versa. Read more
Topic 2: India's first disk-footed bat
|
A team of scientists have discovered India's first bat species with disk-shaped sticky feet in Meghalaya. With this discovery, the number of flying mammal in India rose to 130, out of which 66 are found in the Indian state of Meghalaya.
The breakthrough discovery was made by a team of scientists led by Dr. Uttam Saika from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Shillong and scientists from a few European natural history museums while sampling a bamboo patch in July 2020. The specialized bamboo dwelling bat species, Eudiscopus denticulus, was recorded in Meghalaya's Lailad village adjacent to Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary, about 1000 km westwards of its known habitat in Myanmar.
|
Polity and Governance
Topic 1: Aahaar Kranti' Mission
|
On 13 April 2021, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched 'Aahaar Kranti' Mission, a join-initiative of Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), ‘Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats’ Forum (GIST), Vigyan Prasar, and Pravasi Bharatiya Academic and Scientific Sampark (PRABHASS). Also, a monthly newsletter 'Aahaar Kranti', both in Hindi and English has also been launched and will be published by Vigyan Prasar.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for a nutritionally balanced diet as a healthy body will be able to fight the novel virus with greater resilience. The initiative aims at spreading awareness about a nutritious diet to every citizen of the country. It has been launched with the motto of ‘Uttam Aahaar- Uttam Vichaar’ or `Good Diet-Good Cognition’. It is designed to address the particular problem being faced by India and the world-- hunger and diseases in abundance.
Topic 2: Gyanvapi Mosque Dispute and Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991
|
On 8 April 2021, a civil court in Uttar Pradesh directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to find out whether it was built on the ruins of the temple or not.
The court also directed the UP Government to bear the cost of the survey, having two members of the minority community. The petition was opposed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), the Gyanvapi Mosque Management Committee.
Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991
It is an Act to prohibit the conversion of any place of worship and provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th August 1947.
Topic 3: ROPAX Jetty Project
|
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has given the approval for the sanction of Rs. 50.30 crores for the development of an all-weather ROPAX Jetty Project on river Dhamra in the Indian state of Odisha under the Sagarmala initiative on 16 April 2021.
1- The ROPAX (Roll-on/Roll-off Passenger) Jetty and allied infrastructure will connect Kaninali in Bhadrak district & Talachua in Kendrapara district, Odisha.
2- The project will include construction of the ROPAX Jetty at Kaninali and Talachua, utility infrastructures such as parking area development, navigational aids and dredging.
|
Economics
Topic 1: Dogecoin
|
|
International News
Topic 1: International Intellectual Property Index 2021
|
IPR are the rights that are given to persons over the creations of their minds. They give the creator an exclusive right over the use of their creation for a defined time period. The rights of the authors of literary and artistic works like books and paintings are protected through copyrights. These are valid for 50 years only.
India has been ranked 40 among the 53 economies on the 9th IP Index.
Types of Intellectual Properties:
Copyright
Patent
Trademark
Trade Secret
Topic 2: World's First Ship Tunnel in Norway
|
Topic 3: Prarambh
|
The Prarambh Startup International Summit involved the participation of BIMSTEC (Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri lanka, Thailand) nations in the first ever conclave.
The two day summit marked the fifth anniversary of Startup India Initiative.
It also comes as a follow-up of the announcement made by Prime Minister Modi at the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu.
More than 25 countries participated in the summit. The largest confluence organized by the government since the launch of the Startup India initiative. Read more
