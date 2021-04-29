UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | April’21

Recently, Scientists at Large Hadron Collider, Switzerland discovered a brand new force of nature which might violate the standard laws of physics.

The physicists at CERN are under the impression that they have found a situation that the Standard Model would be unable to explain.

The Standard model predicts a particle known as beauty quark must decay into two particles called muons and electrons at about the same rate. However through the recent experiment conducted it violates the rule as it was seen that it actually decays into electrons more often than muons. Read more