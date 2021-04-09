UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | July 2020

The United Arab Emirates launched 'Hope' - an unmanned space probe to Mars from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on July 19, 2020. The historic space mission has made UAE the first Arab nation to achieve the feat.

Hope Probe Spacecraft will aim to study the atmosphere of the Red Planet. It was launched aboard H2A rocket from southern Japan at 6:58 am local time. The mission is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission and it places UAE much ahead of all the gulf nations in the space sector.

The probe's launch had been twice delayed earlier because of bad weather. The space probe is expected to reach the Red Planet by February 2021, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of UAE’s unification- an alliance of seven emirates. Read details