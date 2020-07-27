What is ASEEM Digital Platform and Why is it started?

Millions of people have lost their jobs all over the world, including India due to Corona disease, due to which millions of people have either returned to their country or returned to their villages. They have been called migrant workers.

Among these millions, many people were skilled laborers and many are non-skilled. Now, these people are sitting in their homes waiting for employment.

Taking steps in this direction, the central government has started a digital platform where the employer and the employee can interact with each other and discuss about employment. It has been called ASEEM digital platform. Let us know about it in detail now.

What is the ASEEM Digital Platform?

ASEEM 'is a digital platform providing jobs where both the job seeker and the employer can interact with each other. Overall, it is a platform similar to that provided by private job companies in India such as Naukri.com, or Times Job.com etc.

The purpose of this portal is to provide a digital medium to the skilled and non-skilled people who have returned home or country due to COVID 19 pandemic. So this portal will help these workers to get a job as per their experience and ability.

The full form of ASEEM is ‘Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM)’.

The database of migrants labourer who returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission and filled the SWADES skill cards have also been integrated with the ASEEM portal.

Thus ASEEM portal will have data of millions of unemployed skilled and unskilled migrant workers. So this portal will ease the problem of many corporate houses to find suitable employees at a single platform.

So far, complete information about 20 lakh skilled migrant labourers has been uploaded on the ASEEM portal.

Under 'Aseem', the government has identified 116 districts in six states. About 67 lakh migrant labourers have returned to these districts. These 116 districts include 32 districts in Bihar, 31 in Uttar Pradesh, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Rajasthan, 3 in Jharkhand, and 4 in Odisha.

The ASEEM digital platform consists of three IT-based interfaces:-

1. Employer Portal– Employer onboarding, Demand Aggregation, candidate selection ​

2. Dashboard:– Reports, Trends, analytics, and highlight gaps ​

3. Candidate Application:– Create & Track candidate profile, share job suggestion ​

The application process on ASEEM digital platform:-

To register on the ASEEM portal, you (job seeker) first have to go to the official website of the ASEEM portal, there you will have to create your user account. In this account, the users will fill information about their educational qualifications, the experience of a previous job. After filling the complete information, data will be saved on the portal.

How to get a job on ASEEM digital platform?

Various employers will contact you according to their requirements. You will get job offers according to the field in which you have worked or will be able to do it. The freshers (who have not done jobs before) will also be able to get a job at this portal.

Thus, it is clear that the government is trying to give the job to the people who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now only time will tell how successful this portal will be?

