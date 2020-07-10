UAE to become first Arab nation send probe to Mars

The United Arab Emirates has decided to send a probe to Mars, in a first for the Arab world. The UAE’s Mars probe aims to provide a comprehensive image of the weather dynamics in Mars' atmosphere and pave the way for scientific breakthroughs.

The Mars probe will serve as a foundation for a much bigger goal of building a human settlement on Mars within the next 100 years.

Speaking on the probe, the mission’s deputy project manager and UAE Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Sarah al-Amiri said that the Mars probe will be a message of hope for the region to set an example of what is possible if we take the talent of the youth and use them positively.

Space is the gateway to Science .. and Science is the driver to future Economy.. pic.twitter.com/Hj30qJQ1dL — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 7, 2020

UAE sends man to space

UAE’s Hazza al-Mansouri had become the first Emirati to travel to space and visit the International Space Station. He was a part of a three-member crew that blasted off on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan in September 2019. He had returned home after an eight-day mission.

Key Highlights

• The UAE has been making huge scientific leaps in comparison to the rest of the Gulf nations by building a nuclear power programme and sending a man to space. The oil-rich nation now plans to become the first in the Arab world to send a probe to Mars.

• The nation plans to mark the 50th anniversary of its unification by launching “Hope", an unmanned spacecraft on July 15 from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre. The spacecraft is expected to reach its destination in February 2021.

• Director-General of UAE Space Agency Mohammed al-Ahbabi stated that the nation had figured out that space is very important for the nation’s development and sustainability.

• The deputy project manager of the mission stated that they have worked on investing in the space sector for over 15 years. The main objective it to ensure that the talent is developed for the rest of the region.

• The UAE has opened its doors to Arabs across the region to take part in its three-year space programme in its runup to the Mars mission.

• Sarah al-Amiri stated that the Arabs will be allowed to come in, gain experience and be the vehicles of change for the entire region.

• The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is spearheading the Mars project and more than half of the people working on the project are Emirati.

Significance If UAE is successful in sending a probe to Mars, it will become the first Arab nation to do so and the fifth nation in the world, after India, former Soviet Union, the US and the European Space Agency. Dubai has hired architects to imagine and recreate a Martian city in its desert as "Science City", at a cost of around USD 135 million.

Background

Only India, US, USSR and European Space Agency have been successful in sending missions to orbit the Red planet. China is currently preparing to launch its first Mars rover later this month.

India had created history by becoming the first country to successfully insert its Mars Orbiter Mission, Manglayaan, in the Martian orbit in its first attempt. India’s Mangalyaan had entered Mars orbit on September 24, 2014.