UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | September 2020

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda has said that to consolidate and synergize the capacities of the domestic downstream plastic processing industry, Government has come up with a scheme of Setting up of Plastic Parks with an state-of-the-art infrastructure through cluster development approach. Details of the 6 Plastic Parks are as under: 1. Madhya Pradesh: Plastic Park at Tamot has completed physical infrastructure and purchase of equipment for common facility centers (CFC) is in progress. One unit is functional in the Plastic Park. 2. Madhya Pradesh: Plastic Park at Bilaua is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is in progress. 3. Odisha: Plastic Park at Paradeep is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is almost completed. 4. Jharkhand: Plastic Park at Deoghar is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is in progress. 5. Tamil Nadu: The work at Plastic Park at Thiruvallur has started recently and land filling on the site is in progress. 6. Assam: Plastic Park at Tinsukia is at implementation stage and work of development of physical infrastructure is in progress.