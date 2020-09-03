What is 'Mission Karmayogi' and why does the Union Cabinet approved it?

On September 2, 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister has approved to launch 'Mission Karmayogi'- National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) for civil servants pan India to help them meet the challenges of the society. An Integrated Government Online Training-iGOTKarmayogi Platform will be set up to deliver the program.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated, 'Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled.'

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi stated that the mission will improve the Human Resource Management practices within the Government, augmenting the capacity of the civil servants.

#MissionKarmayogi - National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building approved in today’s cabinet will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale & state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants. pic.twitter.com/RNl3uDS7IL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2020

The iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management & continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive & innovative through transparency and technology. #CivilService4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/NxGBcAxUGo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2020

Aim of the Mission

The mission aims at setting up a Capacity Building Commission, ensuring a uniform approach in managing and regulating the capacity building ecosystem on the collaborative and co-sharing basis.

Who will govern the mission?

The mission will be governed by Prime Minister's Human Resource Council including Chief Ministers, Union Cabinet Ministers and experts on the topic. The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will govern the iGOT-Karmayogi Platform.

The budget of the Mission

For the Mission Karmayogi, Rs. 510.85 crore will be spent by the Government of India over the next 5 years. This will cover around 46 lakh central employees. The expenditure will be partly funded by multilateral assistance to the tune of $50 million.

Features of Mission Karmayogi:

1- Supporting Transition from 'Rules-based' to 'Roles based.

2- On-site learning to complement off-site learning.

3- Creating an ecosystem of shared training infrastructure including that of learning materials, institutions and personnel.

4- Calibrating all Civil Service positions to a Framework of Roles, Activities and Competencies (FRACs) approach and to create and deliver learning content relevant to the identified FRACs in every Government entity.

5- Creating an opportunity to continuously build and strengthen Behavioral, Functional and Domain Competencies for self-driven and mandated learning paths.

6- Enabling all the Central Ministries and Departments and their Organizations to directly invest their resources towards co-creation and sharing the collaborative and common ecosystem of learning via an annual financial subscription for each employee.

7- Encouraging and partnering with the best-in-class learning content creators including public training institutions, universities, start-tips and individual experts.

8- Undertaking data analytics with respect to data emit provided by iGOT-Karmayogi pertaining to various aspects of capacity building, content creation, user feedback and mapping of competencies and identify areas for policy reforms.

Institutional Structure of Mission Karmayogi

1- Prime Minister's Human Resource Council will guide the capacity building reforms.

2- Capacity Building Commission will outline training standards, create shared faculty and will provide guidance to Central Training Institutions.

3- Cabinet Secretariat Coordination Unit will monitor the progress, execute and oversee the plans laid out.

4- SPV will govern the online platform of the mission-- iGOT Karmayogi.

Structure of PM's HR Council (PMHRC)

Prime Minister will be the chairperson of the mission followed by selected Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers of the State to provide the political leadership to the mission. The Council will also have experts from India as well as overseas to provide guidance on the subject.

About SPV

The SPV will be a not-for-profit company set up under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. The company will create and operationalize the content, market place and manage key business services ofiGOT-Karmayogi platform, relating to content validation, independent proctored assessments and telemetry data availability. On behalf of the Government of India, the SPV will own all the Intellectual Property Rights.

