Health ID Card: What is National Digital Health Mission launched by Prime Minister Modi?

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation launched National Digital Health Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort. This health campaign is completely based on technology and will play a major role in bringing a new revolution in the health sector in the country. Technology will also be roped in to reduce the challenges faced in the treatment. For this, a Health ID card will be issued to every Indian.

As per Prime Minister Modi, 'Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every they visit a doctor or a pharmacy, or a lab, all the detail will be registered in this health card. Ranging from doctor appointment to the medication prescribed, medical tests, when were they done, every bit of detail will be available in your health profile.'

What is NDHM?

The National Digital Health Mission was proposed in the year 2018 by NITI Aayog, the think tank of the government for national health stack. Under thi, all the health-related information of the individual will be stacked at one place.

What is the aim of the health mission?

The aim of the National Digital Health Mission is to create a national digital health ecosystem, providing affordable and safe healthcare to the citizens of the country.

This mission will also be a major achievement towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.8 of Universal Health Coverage.

Key pointers of the NDHM

Below are the 6 key pointers of the NDHM through which the citizens will have access to timely, safe and affordable healthcare approach.

1- Health ID

2- DigiDoctor

3- Health Facility Registry

4- Personal Health Records

5- e-Pharmacy

6- Telemedicine

What is a Health ID card?

A Health ID card will act as a Health Account of every Indian. This will contain all the details related to the tests, diseases, doctors visited, medicines, reports and diagnosis. Every information related to the health of an individual will be included in the Health ID card.

How the Health ID card is created?

The Health ID card is created with the help of the details such as Aadhaar and mobile number of an individual, generating a unique ID for every individual. Also, the Health ID card is voluntary and a person will be given the treatment if he doesn't want a Health ID card.

National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has approved for implementing National Digital Health Mission in the country.

As per Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, ' The scheme will be rolled out from today through a pilot launch in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.' With the initial learnings in the Union Territories, the scheme will be launched in the States too.

