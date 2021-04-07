UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | August 2020

The Government has decided to expand the scope of emergency credit guarantees to include 26 sectors that are stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference on November 12, 2020 when she had announced few new measures as a part of the new stimulus package worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore to boost the recovery of the Indian economy. Under the expansion of the credit guarantee scheme, the entities will get additional credit up to 20 percent of outstanding credit. The repayment can be done in five years, which includes 1-year moratorium and 4 years of repayment. The scheme will provide support to entities in the healthcare sector and 26 stressed sectors identified by the KV Kamath committee, which has been appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). •It will also enable companies with outstanding credit up to Rs 50 crore previously covered under the existing scheme. •The scheme does not have any upper ceiling on the annual turnover of the entities. •The companies will get an additional credit up to 20 percent of outstanding as of February 29, 2020. Read more