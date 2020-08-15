National Digital Health Mission launched, health IDs to be given to all Indians: Know all about it!

National Digital Health Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2020 while addressing the nation from the Red Fort to mark the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

National Digital Health Mission will be a "completely technology-based" initiative. According to the Prime Minister, the initiative will revolutionise the health sector.

Under the National Digital Health Mission, every Indian will get a Health ID card that will contain all relevant information about his/her past medical conditions, treatment and diagnosis.

What is National Digital Health Mission?

National Digital Health Mission aims to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of health services in the country. It comes under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

National Digital Health Mission: Key Features

• Under National Digital Health Mission, every Indian will get a Health ID card that will store all medical details of the person including prescriptions, treatment, diagnostic reports and discharge summaries.

• The citizens will be able to give their doctors and health providers one-time access to this data during visits to the hospital for consultation.

• However, access to the confidential medical data will have to be given separately for each visit due to fears over data confidentiality.

• The National Digital Health Mission will allow patients to access health services remotely through tele-consultation and e-pharmacies, as well as offer other health-related benefits.

How will Health ID cards work?

Every time an Indian citizen visits the doctor or a pharmacy, all details including prescriptions will be logged in the health ID card. This will enable all information regarding the person's health, right from the doctor's appointment to the advised medication, to be logged in his/ her health profile.

The Health ID will contain information about every single test, every disease, diagnosis, treatment and the medicines prescribed by the doctor prescribed and final reports.

Background

The Indian Government's increased focus on tele-medicine and digital health services comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was taken India and the world by storm, infecting nearly 25 lakh people in India alone, among whom 48000 have lost their lives.