HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Exam Schedule for November 2nd - Admit Card Soon

HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) and other exam dates. As per the official notice released at hpsc.gov.in, the HPSC ADO, Environmental Engineer and other post exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025.

As per the official notice, the HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 link gets activated on October 28, 2025. The admit card will contain the candidate's details as well as examination centre details.

HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025 OUT

HPSC has released the exam date for the Agricultural Development Officer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist-B, Lecturer in Computer Engineering, Pharmacy, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc., posts. The Exam for all the posts is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025. Click on the direct link below to the official notice for the HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025.