HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Exam Schedule for November 2nd - Admit Card Soon

HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) and other exam dates. As per the official notice released at hpsc.gov.in, the HPSC ADO, Environmental Engineer and other post exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025.
As per the official notice, the HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 link gets activated on October 28, 2025. The admit card will contain the candidate's details as well as examination centre details.
HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025 OUT
HPSC has released the exam date for the Agricultural Development Officer, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist-B, Lecturer in Computer Engineering, Pharmacy, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc., posts. The Exam for all the posts is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 2025. Click on the direct link below to the official notice for the HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025.
|
HPSC ADO Exam Date 2025
HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025
HPSC will release the HPSC ADO and other post admit card on its official website on October 28, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card by providing their registration number and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, shift timings, etc.
How to Download the HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates must download the admit card from the official website using their registration number and password. No admit cards will be sent via post, and failure to carry a printed copy to the exam centre will result in disqualification. Check the step-by-step process below to download the HPSC ADO Admit Card 2025
- Visit the official HPSC website: hpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the “Admit Card” section
- Select “ADO Admit Card 2025” from the list.
- Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
- Click “Submit” and download the admit card.
- Print at least two copies and keep one as backup.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation