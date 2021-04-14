UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | May 2020

The team of astronomers has recently discovered that Luhman 16A, the closest brown known dwarf, has been showing the signs of cloud bands. They are similar to those seen on Saturn and Jupiter.

Luhman 16A has been a part of the binary system that also contains a second brown dwarf i.e. Luhman 16B. After Alpha Centauri and Barnard’s star, it has been the third closest system to our sun, at a distance of 6.5 light-years.

Even having similar masses and temperature and presumably have been formed at the same time, Luhman 16A and 16B have shown different weather. Luhman 16B, instead of exhibiting the evidence of more irregular and patchy clouds, has not shown any signs of stationery cloud bands. Therefore, it has more noticeable brightness variations because of its cloudy features, unlike Luhman 16A. Read More