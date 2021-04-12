UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: How to Revise Current Affairs Before Exam?

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Union Public Service Commission will conduct the UPSC IAS Prelims exam on June 27. With just two months spare for the exam, aspirants are readily revising all the UPSC syllabus. It has been observed that in the past few years, UPSC has asked many questions related to the current affairs and events of past few years. This makes the study of current affairs important and mandatory to get through the Prelims exam. To help the aspirants in their preparation, we have provided some effective tips to prepare current affairs of the past year for UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam.

UPSC Prelims: Download Previous Years' Question Papers with Solution

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Sources for Current Affairs

The above given are some of the best and important resources to study while preparing for UPSC IAS Prelims exam 2021. If studies in a planned manner, these resources are sufficient to cover all the important current affairs.

Newspapers: Choose any one newspaper. It is usually suggested by experts to read either The Hindu or Indian Express. However, any relevant english newspaper can be read.

Jagran Josh Monthly Current Affairs: To help the aspirants of UPSC, we have complied monthly current affairs from May 2020-April 2021. To check the preparation level, monthly current affairs quiz has already been provided for each month.

RSTV Summary: RSTV’s Big Picture, India’s World, and PRS India can be followed up for latest discussions.

Jagran Josh Daily GK Quiz: The daily quiz is a compilation of important daily events. It will help aspirants to revise daily current affairs.

All India Radio: Listen to Spotlight/Discussion on AIR on various competent topics.

Important Government Reports: Refer to Niti Aayog reports, Economic and Political Weekly (for some topics only), ARC reports, Economic Survey, etc.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: How to Prepare for Current Affairs

⇒ Relate News with Syllabus: While studying any current event, it is important to relate it with all the subjects and study its related background. Focus on the following points while reading a current event:

Background of the event: Related Reports, Facts, and Data.

Current Status- Current actions being taken

Relevance of the issue- Pros and Cons

⇒ Revising Notes: If you have already prepared the notes then it is suggestive that you should not lookout for new information. It is advised that the notes already prepared should be prepared multiple times before the exam.

Aspirants who are simultaneously preparing the notes and revising should focus more on subject-wise note-making. Most of the time, an event is related to a subject mentioned in the syllabus. Aspirants should prepare the current affairs as per their relevance with each subject. Sometimes, an issue being studied can lead to a background that is related to a history topic. This will help the aspirants to revise both subjects under one topic.

Aspirants should use pointers, flow charts, mindmaps, etc for making notes. These help in concept clearing memorizing important information.

⇒ Focus on Content Quality: In order to not miss any information, aspirants often meander to look for various resources. This not only wastes the time but can also prove to be costing in terms of the authenticity of study material. Aspirants should focus on studying from the defined study list. We have mentioned some of the recommended resources in the beginning of this article.

⇒ Understand the syllabus: You need to understand the nature, clarity, and scope of the syllabus because it is very much crucial for good preparation. It will help you to understand what to study and what not to study. The questions asked in the exam are always within the syllabus; hence you always need to keep a close eye on the updated syllabus as it will surely give you success.

⇒ Current affairs quiz and mock tests: By giving regular mock tests aspirants learn time management. Solving the current affairs based quiz will help the aspirants to understand the type of questions that are asked from the studied current affairs.

We suggest that aspirants should follow the above points to get success in the UPSC Civil Services Exam. For more important articles related to preparation, aspirants can follow the below-mentioned links.

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2021: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation





