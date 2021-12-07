What Are The Other Exams Conducted By UPSC Apart From Civil Services / IAS Exam?

UPSC does not just conduct the Civil Services exams but also many other exams like UPSC CDS, NDA, CMS etc. Union Public Service Commission is the sole authority to recruit candidates for various administrative and highest posts like CMO, Indian Defence Services etc.

Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) conducts various exams throughout the year for recruitment under vacancies given by the Government. The most popular exam conducted by UPSC is Civil Services Exam or CSE.

This exam helps candidates qualify for jobs like IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS etc. Apart from CSE, UPSC also conducts other exams. The recent case of Sambit Patra claiming to have secured Rank 19 in UPSC Exam 2000 has sparked quite a controversy.

He, however, clarified that the exam he qualified for was the UPSC CMS exam and not the CSE exam. He, being a doctor had qualified for the UPSC CMS exam at the All India level. Check out the other exams conducted by UPSC every year apart from the IAS exam.

UPSC: Exams conducted other than the Civil Services

Union Public Service Commission is the only authority to conduct the following exams all over India. The most famous ones apart from the CSE include Indian Forest Services, Combined Defence Services (CDS), Indian Engineering Services, Indian Economic Services etc.

Check the complete list here:

SNo Exam Name 1 SO-Steno (GD-B-GD-I) LDCE 2 SO-Steno (GD-B-GD-I) LDCE 3 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 4 Civil Services (Main) Examination 5 CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 6 Indian Forest Service Examination 7 Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 8 Civil Services Examination 9 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 10 Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination 11 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 12 Combined SO-Steno (Grade 'B'-Grade-I) LDCE 13 Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 14 Engineering Services (Main) Examination 15 Combined Medical Services Examination 16 Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 17 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 18 Indian Forest Service Examination 19 Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 20 Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 21 Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination 22 Combined Medical Services Examination 23 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I)

UPSC conducts NDA exams for recruitment of candidates in the Army, Navy and Air Force. This All India Level Exam is conducted twice every year in April and September normally.

UPSC also recruits Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Police Forces through the CAPF exam.

UPSC also conducts Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam every year in which generally 3-4 lakh candidates appear. These candidates are selected for Government Doctors posts in various cities. This exam has been in news this time of the year due to the Sambit Patra controversy. Sambit Patra is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party and had quoted that he had qualified for the UPSC Exam 2000 securing 19th rank. It was clarified by him that he had qualified UPSC CMS exam in the year 2020.

