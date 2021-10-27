Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BPSC Exam Date 2021, Bihar 67th Combined Prelims Exam Syllabus, Bihar PCS Vacancies, Paper Pattern and More

Check BPSC Bihar PCS 2021 Exam Dates, 67th BPSC 2021 Exam Syllabus, BPSC Vacancies, BPSC Paper Pattern, Prelims, Mains and Interview details here. Check all information about Bihar Public Service Commission Exam here. 

Created On: Oct 27, 2021 16:18 IST
BPSC: Bihar PCS Exam 2021

Bihar PCS 67th Combined Prelims Exam dates have been shared by BPSC on their official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Those who wish to appear can apply online. The candidates are now busy preparing for their BPSC Prelims 2021 as the dates are out. Check BPSC Syllabus, Bihar PCS number of vacancies, BPSC exam pattern and more below. 

BPSC Bihar PCS Exam Dates 2021:

The exam dates and the last date to register can be checked in the table below:

Exam

Date

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Exam 2021

January 23, 2022

Starting Date of the Registration process

September 30, 2021

Last date to register for the exam

November 5, 2021

 

Candidates can apply on the official website of the Commission. It must be noted that this exam is the exam that was to be conducted in 2021. Due to the pandemic, the exam is shifted to the following year. 

BPSC 67th Prelims 2021: Number of Vacancies

This year BPSC is being conducted late and for almost 723 vacancies all over the state. There would be a lot of competition for the Government jobs awarded once BPSC is qualified by any candidate. These services are quite popular in Bihar, with lakhs of candidates appearing in them. 

BPSC Bihar PCS 2021: Exam Pattern

BPSC consists of three papers like UPSC CSE- first being Prelims, second being BPSC Mains followed by Interview. Take a look at the table below to understand more

 

BPSC Prelims

BPSC Mains

BPSC Interview

Paper 1 is of 150 marks

conducted offline in 2 hours time. The questions are Objective Type

There are 4 papers out of which one is a qualifying exam (Hindi) and 3 are merit ranking papers

of 900 marks conducted within 3 hours each. The exams are Subjective Type

and conducted Offline

120 marks Personality Test

BPSC Prelims: It is of 150 marks objective type exam

BPSC Mains: It is mainly subjective in nature and is of 900 marks. The BPSC Mains and Interview form the total for BPSC State Services 

BPSC Interview: It is 120 marks personality test. 

The exam pattern is the same as that of UPSC Civil Services. 

BPSC Prelims 2021: Syllabus

The Prelims Syllabus contains the following topics:

The Bihar PCS exam consists of the following topics to be tested in the exam:

  1. General Science
  2. Events of national and international importance
  3. History of Bihar and Indian History
  4. Geography
  5. Geography of Bihar
  6. Indian Polity and Economy
  7. Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence
  8. Indian National Movement and Role of Bihar
  9. General Mental Ability

BPSC Mains Optional Subjects:

The candidates apart from the Prelims Syllabus discussed above can choose one of the following subjects in their Mains exam as optional

 

  1. Agriculture
  2. Statistics
  3. Hindi Language and Literature
  4. Persian Language and Literature
  5. Arabic Language and Literature
  6. Pali Language and Literature
  7. Maithili Language and Literature
  8. Chemistry
  9. Sociology
  10. Physics
  11. English Language and Literature
  12. Urdu Language and Literature
  13. Botany
  14. Bangla Language and Literature
  15. Sanskrit Language and Literature
  16. Zoology
  17. Philosophy
  18. Political Science and International Relations
  19. Psychology
  20. Public Administration
  21. Labour and Social Welfare
  22. Management
  23. Mathematics
  24. Mechanical Engineering
  25. Geography
  26. Geology
  27. History
  28. Law
  29. Civil Engineering
  30. Economics
  31. Commerce and Accountancy
  32. Electrical Engineering
  33. Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
  34. Anthropology

The candidates can answer in one of the following languages - Hindi, Urdu or English. The minimum qualifying marks in BPSC Mains are for General Category-40%, for Backward Classes- 36.5%, for OBC - 34%, for Women/SC/ST/PwD- 32%.

In BPSC Prelims there is no negative marking, so the candidates merit goes a bit higher than other exams like UPSC, UP PCS etc. Take a look at all other details related to UPSC, UP PCS below. 

