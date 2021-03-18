UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | January’21

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June 2021 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. Going by this exam trend of the past few years, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might contain questions on current events. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of January 2021.

Ques 1: What is Anglosphere?

(a) It is the layer above Stratosphere but below Ionosphere

(b) It is a new layer of atmosphere discovered recently

(c) It is the set of English speaking countries around the world

(d) It is the set of Anglo-Indian countries

Ans. c

Explanation: An Anglosphere is the global geographical location of English-speaking people who are bound together by common political beliefs, legal traditions, and shared geopolitical interests. Know all about Anglosphere here

Ques 2: Consider the following statements:

Nendran Bananas are cultivated in Thrissur district of Kerala. The Nendran Bananas got their Geographical Indication (GI) Tag in 2014. IIT-Madras has developed a new product called Banana Grit from the raw Nendran Bananas.

Which of the statements given above is/are not correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Ans: c

Explanation: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Pappanamcode has developed a new product, Banana Grit or Granules. It is developed from Nendran bananas which are raw in nature. It has been produced after years of research on the Nendran variety of Banana helping it to open up a new segment of application for banana rich in starch. The concept is to utilize the resistant starch of the banana to its maximum strength. Read More

Ques 3: ith reference to Adopt a heritage project select the correct statement

Monument Mitras would be selected via an oversight and vision committee Only Ministry of Tourism is involved in the scheme

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. a

Explanation: Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India, ASI, State/UTs Governments are all involved in the project. The ‘oversight and vision committee,’ that is co-chaired by the Tourism Secretary and the Culture Secretary, would be selecting Monument Mitras on the basis of the bidder’s ‘vision’ for carrying out the development process at the heritage site. Know about adopt a heritage project here

Ques 4: Consider the following statements:

UAE, Qatar and Bahrain share the maritime boundary of the Persian Gulf. The Solidarity and Stability Deal has been signed among the Gulf Countries at the Gulf Cooperation Council held at Saudi Arabia. The Solidarity and Stability Deal is signed to remove all the sanctions over Qatar.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: d

Explanation: Gulf leaders signed a “solidarity and stability” agreement which would lead to ending the diplomatic rift with Qatar. This deal was signed in the GCC Summit held in Saudi Arabia. This accord emphasizes Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity as well as stability. It speaks for the enhancement fo friendly ties between countries and people. All members of GCC had signed a deal to remove the sanctions over Qatar and re-open their land sea and airline borders to Qatar. Read more

Ques 5: Where is the Khazan system of farming practised in India?

(a) Manipur

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Jammu and Kashmir

(d) Goa

Ans. d

Explanation: This type of farming is practiced in estuarine parts of a geographical area. In India, it is practiced in Goa’s estuarine system. The Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary happens to be Goa’s smallest protected area. It, like many low-lying floodplains of Goa, is used as an estuarine agricultural system called Khazan farming. The system is now under a state of decay. Read more

Ques 7: What is the process followed in Flue Gas Desulphurisation?

Wet Scrubbing which is using a slurry of alkaline sorbents, lime or seawater to scrub gases. Spray-dry scrubbing and also wet sulphuric acid process

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: The process followed for desulphurisation are: Wet Scrubbing: Usage of a slurry of alkaline sorbents like limestone or lime or seawater to scrub gases. Spray-dry scrubbing Wet Sulphuric acid process: It is used to recover sulphur in the form of commercial quality sulphuric acid. Read more about Desulphurisation process

Ques 8: Consider the following statements:

It is a key country in China’s string of pearl’s strategy. India conducts joint exercise Mitra Shakti with this country.

Are the above statements most appropriately describing which of the following countries?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Thailand

(c) Nepal

(d) Malaysia

Ans: a

Explanation: China with its 'String of Pearls' strategy is creating a ring around India by its facilities at Chittagong (Bangladesh), Karachi and Gwadar port in Pakistan and Colombo, Hambantota (both in Sri Lanka), along with other facilities.

Ques 9: Consider the following statements:

National Youth Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. The National Youth Festival is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2 (

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: n 1984, the Indian Government first declared to celebrate the birthday of Swami Vivekananda i.e. 12 January as National Youth Day. Since then the day has been celebrated as National Youth Day all over the country. Read more

Ques 10: Consider the following statements:

No USA President ever has been removed from office through impeachment. In India, impeachment against the President can be initiated by either House of Parliament.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Three USA Presidents, Trump in 2019, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, previously were impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate.

The President may be removed before his tenure through impeachment for violating the Constitution of India by the Parliament of India. The process may begin in either of the two houses of the Parliament. A House starts by levelling charges against the President.

Ques 11: With reference to the Bad Bank, consider the following statements:

These are the banking institutions which are facing balance sheet problems. The banks are restricted from getting involved in lending and taking deposits.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: A 'bad bank' is a bank that buys the bad loans of other lenders and financial institutions to help clear their balance sheets. The bad bank then resolves these bad assets over a period of time. When the banks are freed of the NPA burden, they can take a more positive look at the new loans. Read more

Ques 12: Consider the following statements about Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW):

It is indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The weapon is designed to strike ground targets.

Which of the statements given above is/ are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has conducted a successful trial of the indigenously developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW). This is the 9th test successfully conducted over the last five years. The weapon has been designed to strike ground targets, especially adversary airfield infrastructure or similar strategically important installations. Read more

Ques 13: The Nagi-Nakti Bird Sanctuaries is located in:

(a) Bihar

(b) Nagaland

(c) Manipur

(d) Telangana

Ans: a

Explanation: Recently, Bihar’s first state-level bird festival ‘Kalrav’ started at the Nagi-Nakti bird sanctuaries in the Jamui district, Bihar.

Ques 14: The ‘Great Reset Initiative’ recently seen in the news is launched by?

(a) World Economic Forum’s (WEF)

(b) United Nations

(c) World Health organization

(d) World Bank

Ans: a

Explanation: It is the name of the June 2020 50th annual meeting of WEF. It brought together the high profile political and business leaders convened by WEF and Prince of Wales with the theme of rebuilding the society and economy in a much more sustainable way post-COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

We sincerely hope that the given questions helped you in your preparation.

