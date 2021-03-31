UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | October 2020

UPSC IAS 2021: UPSC will conduct the IAS Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on 27th June 2021 for the recruitment of candidates in the Civil Services of India. Going by this exam trend of the past few years, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might contain questions on current events. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of October 2020.

Ques 1: Consider the following statements regarding Atal Tunnel:

It is the longest highway tunnel in the world. The tunnel is built in the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang. It will connect Solang Valley near Manali to Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district. It is named after the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is a 9.02 Km long tunnel. It connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Before that, the valley was cut off for around 6 months every year because of heavy snowfall. It is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3000 Mtrs (10,000 Feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL). Read Details

Ques 2: Which of the following institution/s is/are not a part of prize-awarding institutions responsible for the selection of the Nobel Prize candidates?

The Karolinska Institutet World Economic Forum The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences The Swedish Academy

Choose the correct answer using code given below?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 4 only

(d) 3 and 4 only

Ans: b

Explanation: The Nobel Committees of the prize-awarding institutions are responsible for the selection of the candidates, the institutions being: Nobel Prize in Physics, Nobel Prize in Chemistry: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine: The Karolinska Institutet Nobel Prize in Literature: The Swedish Academy Nobel Peace Prize: A five-member Committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament (Storting) Prize in Economic Sciences: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

Ques 3: With reference to Nobel Prize for Peace, consider the following statements:

Kailash Satyarthi was the first Indian to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Malala Yousafzai is the youngest person till date to win a Nobel Prize for Peace International Committee of the Red Cross has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize three

times.

Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: Before Kailash Satyarthi, Mother Teresa won, the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Ques 4: With reference to Aenigmachanna Gollum, consider the following statements:

(a) It is a kingdom of insects.

(b) family of fish called dragon snakeheads.

(c) It is a species of birds

(d) It is a species of turtles

Ans: b

Explanation: Aenigmachanna Gollum’ remained hidden for a hundred million years, looks like a dragon and swims like an eel. The fish was discovered in the watery underground rocks and has been named 'Gollum', after the character from the 'Lord of the Rings' fantasy novel. As per the researchers, the Aenigmachanna is a Gondwanan lineage who has survived the separation of India and Africa around 120 millio

Ques 5: Which of following institutions releases Global Hunger Index (GHI)?

(a) Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe

(b) Credit Suisse Group

(c) World Economic Forum

(d) World Bank

Ans: a

Explanation: Every year the Global Hunger Index is jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe. In 2006, it was first produced and every October, it is published. The 2020th edition is the 15th edition of the Global Hunger Index. The objective is to comprehensively measure and track hunger at the global, regional, and country levels. In the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2020, India has been ranked at 94 out of 107 countries. India has a level of hunger that is serious with a score of 27.2. Read more

Ques 6: Consider the following statements regarding SVAMITVA Scheme:

It was launched on 24 April 2018 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. The main purpose is to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties

Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: SVAMITVA stands for Survey of villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas. About SVAMITVA Scheme It was launched on 24 April 2020 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and is a central sector scheme. Purpose of the Scheme The main purpose is to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties. This has been done so that they can use their property for economic purposes. And also enable them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits from the Bank.

Ques 7: The Sittwe Port, recently seen in News is a project to connect India with: i

(a) Thailand

(b) Iran

(c) Myanmar

(d) Maldives

Ans: c

Explanation: 1- Amid the unprecedented pandemic, the Indian delegation presented a package of 3,000 vials of the antiviral Remdesivir to help Myanmar in its fight against COVID-19. 2- Mayanmar has been prioritised by India in sharing the vaccines for COVID-19, whenever available. 3- The operationalization of Sittwe Port in the first quarter of 2021 is promised. This will connect India's Kolkata to Sittwe in Myanmar and Myanmar's Kaladan river to India's north-east region. 4- The progress on India-assisted infrastructural projects (India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project) were discussed.

Ques 8; With reference to Time Use Survey (TUS) consider the following statements:

It is implemented by Ministry of Science & Technology India's first Time Use Survey was calculated for the period January to December 2019.

(Which of the given statement/s is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released India's first Time Use Survey for the period January to December 2019. The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has been conducting socio-economic surveys employing scientific methods since 1950. The survey covered 82,897 rural and 55,902 urban households. The information was collected from each member of the household of age 6 years and above on the use of time.

Ques 9: Which of the given statements is not correct about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD)?

It comprises of 4 countries-- India, United States, China, and Australia. In 2008, Australia withdrew itself from the quadrilateral over diplomatic protests from China.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) also known as Quad, is an Inter-governmental security forum. 2- It comprises of 4 countries-- India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. The member countries of the Quad organize summits, exchanges information, and military drills. During their second ministerial meeting in Tokyo, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar along with his counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia discussed the post-COVID-19 international order and sought responses over the various challenges caused by the unprecedented pandemic.

Ques 10: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge is being constructed in:

(a) Karnatka

(b) Kerala

(c) Telangana

(d) Tamil Nadu

Ans: d

Explanation: Pamban Bridge connects the town of Mandapam in mainland India with Pamban and Rameshwaram. In 1914, it started its operations. As we know that it was India's first sea bridge and was the longest sea bridge in India until the opening of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 2010. The new bridge will be constructed with the help of modern techniques. The beauty of this bridge is that its middle part gets lifted up to let ships pass through during travel. This technology is known as 'Scherzer' rolling lift technology. Read Details

