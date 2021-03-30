UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Monthly Current Affairs Questions for Preparation | November 2020

UPSC: The General Studies Paper 1 of the UPSC IAS Prelims exam tests candidates’ knowledge of History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Environment, General Science, and Current Events. As per UPSC IAS Previous Years' Paper of the past two years, the current affairs section forms the major part of General Studies Paper 1. Going by this trend, it is highly expected that this year as well, the IAS Prelims GS Paper I might ask questions on current events of the past year. Considering this, we have compiled below the important current affairs questions. Go through the questions and answers and test your knowledge of the current happenings of November 2020.

Also Check: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics for Preparation | November 2020

Ques 1: Which of the following is/are not recommended in the 15th Finance Commission Report?

Grants to States are divided into - Panchayats and Municipal Bodies Performance-based grants and Sector-specific grants Setting up of District Disaster Management Funds Setting up of State Disaster Management Fund

(a) 3 only

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Answer: c

Explanation: “Grants to States are divided into - Panchayats and Municipal Bodies” was a recommendation made by the 14th Finance Commission. Statement 1 is incorrect The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total of Rs 90,000 crore for grants to the local bodies in 2020-21. This amounts to an increase over the Rs 87,352 crore allocated for 2019-20 for the same. Statement 2 is correct. To promote local-level mitigation activities, the Commission has recommended the setting up of National and State Disaster Management Funds. Hence, Statement 3 is incorrect but 4 is correct.

Ques 2: Which of the following countries recently launched the world's first 6G satellite into space?

(a) India

(b) China

(c) France

(d) USA

Ans: b

Explanation: 1- On 6 November 2020, China launched the world's first 6G satellite into space in order to test new spectrum bands that will be used for future communications. 2- It was jointly developed by Chengdu Guoxing Aerospace Technology, UESTC, and Beijing MinoSpace Technology. 3- The satellite will be used to verify the performance of 6G technology in space as the 6G frequency band will expand from the 5G millimeter-wave frequency to the terahertz frequency. Read more

Ques 3: Consider the following statements regarding National Transit Pass System:

It is an online transit pass generation system for only intra-state transportation of forest produces. The system is currently under pilot testing in Chattisgarh and Maharashtra

Which of the given statement is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: On 23 July 2020, the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar virtually launched the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi. The system is currently under pilot testing in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The National Transit Pass System (NTPS) is an online transit pass generation system for inter-state and intra-state transportation of timber, bamboo and other forest produces from private lands/government/private depot. The system will be used for issuance, monitoring and maintaining records of transit permits.

Ques 4: Which of the following statements is not correct about the RCEP Agreement?

It is a free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region between the ten ASEAN Members. It is the first free trade agreement between China, Japan, and South Korea.

Select the correct code:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: RCEP Agreement was signed virtually on November 15, 2020, by 15 nations in the ASEAN Summit. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region between the ten ASEAN Members and five of their FTA (Free Trade Agreements) partners-- Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. 4- It is the first free trade agreement between China, Japan, and South Korea (three of the four largest economies in Asia), and is the first multilateral free trade agreement to include China. Read details

Ques 5: Consider the following statements regarding Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC):

It is a marketing committee that operates under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare The APMC was introduced to safeguard the farmers from exploitation by creditors and other intermediaries.

Which of the givens statements is correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: It is a marketing committee which operates under the State Governments in India. 2- The APMC was introduced to safeguard the farmers from exploitation by creditors and other intermediaries. 3- The committee also ensures that the farm to retail price does not reach unreasonably elevated levels and timely payments are made to the farmers via the auctions in the APMC markets. 4- Before the introduction of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the farmers can only sell their agricultural produce at the market yards of APMC. Read more

Ques 6: Which of the following is the First Indian city to get an ISO 9001:2015 Certification?

(a) Nagpur

(b) Indore

(c) Bhubaneshwar

(d) Hyderabad

Ans: c

Explanation: The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar became the first Indian city to get an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001:2015 Certification for 'Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) services'. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was the first civic body to implement FSSM regulations in the State. In February 2017, the National Policy on Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) was launched by the Ministry of Urban Development, GOI. It is in line with Prime Minister Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and is a part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme. Read more details here

Ques 7: Recently India's first Green Energy Convergence Project was launched in which of the following Indian States?

(a) Goa

(b) Jharkhand

(c) Kerala

(d) Assam

Ans: a

Explanation: On 17 November 2020, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Power and Department of New & Renewable Energy (DNRE), Goa, signed an MoU to discuss rolling out of India’s first Green Energy Convergence Project in the State. It is the country's first project to generate green energy for rural and agriculture consumption in the state of Goa and is in line with the International Solar Alliance, a GOI initiative. Read more

Ques 8: With reference to Project Sunrise, consider the following statements:

It is an initiative launched by the Ministry of AYUSH to tackle the rising HIV. This project covers all the states and Union territories.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: The project is to tackle the increasing HIV prevalence in the North-Eastern states. It will be implemented in addition to the existing projects of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO).

Ques 9: Consider the following statements regarding “Garima Greh”

It is a shelter home for Transgender Persons. It is inaugurated by the Ministry of Home Affairs

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot virtually inaugurated a national portal for Transgender Persons and Garima Greh, a shelter home for Transgender Persons on November 25, 2020. The national portal aims to encourage people from the trans community to come forward and get a Transgender Certificate and identity cards as per their self-perceived identity, which is an important provision under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. Read more

Ques 10: Recently seen in the news, the “Bru Tribe” belongs to which part of India?

(a) Chhattisgarh Tribal areas

(b) North East Indian states

(c) Nilgiris

(d) Kutch desert

Ans: b

Explanation: Bru-Reang tribes are one of the 21 scheduled tribes of the Tripura state in India. Do you know they are the second largest tribal community of Tripura? They are recognised as the 75 primitive tribes in India. Reang first comes from Shan State of upper Burma (now Myanmar) to the Chittagong Hill Tracts and then to the Southern part of Tripura. Another group entered Tripura through Assam and Mizoram during the 18th century. Read more

Ques 11: With reference to the Desalination process, consider the following statements:

The salt removed from the water can change the salinity and lower the amount of oxygen in the water. The discharge from the desalination process can be used for aquaculture to increase fish biomass.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Explanation: Why in news? The plants which turn salty water into water that is fit for consumption are called desalination plants. Two desalination plants are set up in Indian state of Tamil Nadu, while they are underway in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai.

The Indian State of Tamil Nadu has two desalination plant near the capital, Chennai. One was set up in 2010 while the other in 2013. The two of them supply 100 MLD each to Chennai.

Ques 12: The Arria Formula, an informal arrangement of discussion is related to?

(a) North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

(b) World Trade Organization (WTO)

(c) International Labour Organization (ILO)

(d) United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

Ans: d

Explanation: An "Arria formula" meeting is an informal meeting of members of the United Nations Security Council, which must be convened by a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in order for the meeting to take place.

Ques 13: With reference to the National Education Policy 2020, consider the following statements:

Vocational Education shall start from Class 10 with Internships. By 2030, the minimum degree qualification for teaching will be a 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2 (

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: - The new policy emphasises on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. There will be no rigid separation between academic streams, extracurricular, vocational streams in schools. From class 6, Vocational Education will start with internships. Read details on the policy here

Ques 14: With reference to E-YUVA Scheme, consider the following statements:

It aims to promote a culture of applied research. It is implemented by the Ministry of Education.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: a

Explanation: E-Yuva scheme is mandated to promote a culture of applied research and need-oriented (societal or industry) entrepreneurial innovation among young students and researchers. The scheme provides funding support (through fellowship and research grant), technical and business mentoring, exposure to bioincubation model, orientation to entrepreneurial culture etc. to students at various levels including undergraduates, post-graduates and post-doctoral.

Ques 15: With reference to Budapest Convention, consider the following statements:

It is a non-binding international multilateral treaty on cybercrime. India recently became a party to this convention.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2 (

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: 2- Budapest Convention on Cybercrime is an international treaty which deals with internet and computer crime by harmonizing national laws, improving investigative techniques, and increasing cooperation among nations. It came into force on 1 July 2004. It is important to note that India is not a signatory to this treaty.

We sincerely hope that the given questions helped you in your preparation. You can also refer to below links for more study material and quizzes.

Also check: Monthly Current Affairs & GK Topics of December 2020 for UPSC

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Prelims 2021: Subject-wise Study Material for Complete Preparation





