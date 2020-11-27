National Portal inaugurated for issuance of ID card, certificate for Transgender Persons

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot virtually inaugurated a national portal for Transgender Persons and Garima Greh, a shelter home for Transgender Persons on November 25, 2020.

The national portal aims to encourage people from the trans community to come forward and get a Transgender Certificate and identity cards as per their self-perceived identity, which is an important provision under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Objective

The transgender persons will be able to use the national portal to apply for a certificate and identity card online. All the applicants will be able to get their I-cards without any physical interface and without having to visit any office.

Key Highlights

•The issuing authorities have been put under strict timelines to process the applications and issue certificates and identity cards without any unnecessary delays.

•The applicant can download the certificate and I-card from the portal itself after they are issued.

•In case of any delay or rejection, the applicants can submit their grievances through the portal itself, which will be forwarded to the person concerned and resolved at the earliest.

•The issuing authorities can view the number of applications received, approved and the ones that are pending or put on hold through the dashboard provided to them. This will enable them to take the required action from their end.

•The national portal will enable the transpersons to monitor the status of their application, ensuring transparency in the process.

•The national portal will offer an end-to-end online process. The members of the transgender community will be able to avail the services offered by the portal from anywhere in the country.

Garima Greh •A Garima Greh, a shelter home for Transgender Persons has also been inaugurated in Vadodara, which will be run in association with Lakshya Trust. •The main objective of the shelter home is to provide shelter to transgender persons with basic amenities such as shelter, food, clothing, medical care and recreational facilities. •The shelter will also provide support for capacity-building and skill development of transgender persons, which will enable them to lead a life of dignity and respect. •The shelter will offer skill development opportunities and other facilities including yoga, meditation, prayers, physical fitness, library, legal support, technical advise for gender transition and surgeries and capacity building of trans-friendly organisations, employment and skill-building support. Significance This is a pilot project and after its successful completion, similar schemes will be extended to other parts of the country.

Background

The Union Social Justice Ministry has taken the first step to improve the conditions of transgender persons across the country by identifying 10 cities to set up 13 shelter homes.

The Ministry plans to extend the facilities to transgender persons, in association with 13 select community-based organisations in the country on a pilot basis.

The 10 identified cities include New Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Chennai, Raipur, Kolkata, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Manipur.