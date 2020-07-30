New Education Policy 2020: Facts at a Glance

New Education Policy (NEP) 2020: The New National Education Policy is approved by the Union Cabinet on 29 July, 2020 and renamed the Ministry of Human Resource and Development as the Ministry of Education. It will bring transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

About New Education Policy Consultation

In 1986, the National Education Policy was framed and modified in 1992. Various changes during this period have taken place in our country including society's economy and the world at large. Therefore, it is necessary to change or gear up the education sector as per the demands of 21st Century, needs of the people, and the country. Pillars on which India will become a knowledge superpower will be quality innovation and research.

The process of formulating New Education Policy by the Government had initiated via consultation process for an inclusive, participatory, and holistic approach.

After an unprecedented formulation of consultation, New National Education Policy 2020 has been formulated and it involved around 2 lakh suggestions from 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, 6600 Blocks, 6000 ULBs, 676 Districts. From January 2015, the MHRD initiated an unprecedented collaborative, inclusive, and highly participatory consultation process.

'Committee for Evolution of the New Education Policy’ under the Chairmanship of Late Shri T.S.R. Subramanian, former Cabinet Secretary, submitted its report in May 2016. Some inputs for the Draft National Education Policy, 2016 are prepared by the Ministry which is based on this report.

Further in June 2017 a 'Committee for the Draft National Education Policy’ was constituted under the Chairmanship of eminent scientist Dr. K. Kasturirangan. On 31 May, 2019, the Draft National Education Policy, 2019 was submitted to the Hon'ble Human Resource Development Minister. It was uploaded on MHRD's website and at the 'MyGov Innovate' portal for suggestions, comments of stakeholders, including public, etc.

New National Education Policy 2020: Facts at a Glance

School Education: Facts

The aim of the new policy is the universalization of education from pre-school to secondary level with 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030.

- Through the open schooling system, the NEP 2020 will bring 2 crores out of school children back into the mainstream.

- The current 10+2 system in the school will be replaced by a new 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to ages 3-8, 8-11, 11-14, and 14-18 years respectively. Under the school curriculum, this new system will bring an uncovered age group of 3 to 6 years. This is the age that has been recognised globally as the crucial stage for the development of mental faculties of a child.

- As per the new policy, there will be 12 years of schooling with three years of Anganwadi/ pre-schooling.

- The new policy emphasises on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy. There will be no rigid separation between academic streams, extracurricular, vocational streams in schools. From class 6, Vocational Education will start with internships.

- As per the New Education Policy teaching up to at least Grade 5 will be in mother tongue or regional language. No language will be imposed on any student.

- Assessment reforms with Holistic Progress Card (360 degree) and for achieving learning outcomes progress of the students will be tracked.

- NCTE in consultation with NCERT will formulate a new and comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education, NCFTE 2021. The minimum degree of qualification for teaching will be 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree by 2030.

Higher Education: Facts

- In higher education, Gross Enrolment Ration to be raised to 50% by 2035 and 3.5 crore seats to be added in higher education.

- Higher Education curriculum to possess Flexibility of Subjects.

- Various Entry/ Exit to be allowed with relevant certification.

- To facilitate Transfer of Credits, the Academic Bank of Credits will be established.

- For fostering a strong research culture and building research capacity across higher education, National Research Foundation will be created as an apex body.

- Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) will be set up for the entire higher education, excluding medical and legal education. It will be a single overarching umbrella body.

- Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) will have four independent verticals namely National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC) for regulation, General Education Council (GEC ) for standard-setting, Higher Education Grants Council (HEGC) for funding, and National Accreditation Council( NAC) for accreditation.

- In 15 years, Affiliation System to be phased out with graded autonomy to colleges.

Some other facts

- NEP 2020 will also emphasise in setting up of the Gender Inclusion Fund, Special Education Zones for disadvantaged regions, and groups.

- To increase the public investment in the education sector to reach 6% of GDP at the earliest and for this, both the Centre and the States will work together.

- In both schools and higher education, NEP will promote Multilingualism. Therefore, the National Institute for Pali, Persian, and Prakrit, Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation to be set up.

So these are some important points about India's New National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Hoping that this policy will boost employment in the country and will radically transform our educational ecosystem.

