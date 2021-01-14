List of Important Government Schemes Launched in India in 2020

Government Schemes of India is an important examination topic for the candidates preparing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations. In this article, we have provided a list of all the important Government Schemes launched in India in 2020.

1- Nagar Van Scheme- On the occasion of the World Environment Day (June 5), Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar launched the Nagar Van Scheme or Urban Forests Scheme with 200 corporations and cities across India. The project will work as lungs for the urban areas as urban India do not have many forests compared to rural India.

The Nagar Van or Urban Forests aims at developing 200 Urban Forests pan India in the coming five years. For this, the Warje Urban Forest situated in Maharashtra's Pune will be considered as a role model. The Nagar Van will be built either on the existing forest land or another vacant land in the cities across India offered by the local bodies.

2- Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan- On 20 June 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan for the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens to empower them and provide livelihood opportunities.

The campaign was of 125 days. It provided employment to the migrant workers by focusing on the implementation of 25 different types of work and created an infrastructure in the rural areas of India with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.

A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six Indian states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha were chosen, covering about 2/3 of the said people.

3- Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme- On April 1, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced PLI or Production Linked Incentive Scheme, as a part of the National Policy on Electronics.

The scheme will give incentives between 4-6% to the electronic companies, provided that they manufacture mobile phones and other electronic and nanoelectronic components-- transistors, diodes, thyristors, resistors, capacitors, microelectromechanical systems in India.

It is aimed to attract huge foreign investments in the IT sector and will also encourage the Indian companies to expand their production units and presence in India and in line with the Make in India initiative.

4- Transparent Taxation- Honoring the Honest Scheme- On 13 August 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched the Transparent Taxation- Honoring the Honest to benefit the honest taxpayers of the country, whose hard work powers the progress of the nation. This will reform and simplify the tax system in India.

The main aim of the tax reforms is the reduction rates of the taxes and on the simplification of direct tax laws to bring more transparency with the newly introduced Document Identification Number (DIN). Every communication with the Department will now carry a unique document identification number.

5- Padhna Likhna Abhiyan- On the occasion of International Literacy Day (September 8), Prime Minister Modi launched Padhna Likhna Abhiyan to tackle the literacy-related challenges in the post-COVID-19 world. The scheme was launched to educate adults in the country.

Under this scheme, massive literacy projects will be launched in the tribal and forests areas, prisons, slums, etc. with the technology as a facilitator. By driving the technology in, quality education will be imparted in the backward areas with the creation of e-materials, mobile apps and more.

India has so far made several efforts in wiping out the illiteracy by implementing several schemes and campaigns such as Farmer’s Functional Literacy Project (FFLP), Functional Literacy for Adult Women (FLAW), National Adult Education Programme (NAEP), Rural Functional Literacy Project (RFLP), Mass Programme of Functional Literacy (MPFL) and National Literacy Mission (NLM). However, the country is still lagging behind in achieving 100% literacy rate by the year 2023.

6- SVAMITVA Scheme- On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24), SVAMITVA scheme was launched. It stands for Survey of villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas. It aims to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their property for economic purposes.

On 10 October 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (ownership) Scheme through video conferencing. The move will transform rural India and empower millions of Indians.

Each card will get a unique identification number which will be similar to the Aadhar Card. It will also pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

7- Ghar Tak Fibre Scheme- On 21 September 2020, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Ghar Tak Fibre scheme in Bihar to connect all the villages with FTTH connections by March 31, 2021. The scheme aims at connecting all 45,945 villages of Bihar with high-speed optical fibre internet by March 31, 2021.

The scheme will provide a boost to services such as e-Education, e-Agriculture, etc. for easy access by all state natives and will provide employment to the local workers. On August 15, 2020, Prime Minister Modi announced that all six lakh villages in the country will be connected through FTTH connections in the next 1000 days or in simpler words by the year 2024.

8- PM SVANidhi Scheme- On 1 June 2020, PM SVANidhi or Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme was launched by the Central Government to help the street vendors resume their livelihood activities who were impacted by COVID-19. The tenure of the scheme is up to March 2022.

It aims at facilitating working capital loan up to Rs. 10,000 at a subsidized rate of interest, incentivizing regular repayment of the loan and to reward digital transactions. The scheme aims at providing benefits to street vendors or hawkers in urban, pre-urban and rural areas on March 24, 2020, or before.

9- Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme- On 12 May 2020, Prime Minister Modi announced a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore to ease the coronavirus distress. It will help India in reviving the economy focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws and will benefit farmers, workers, taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry.

On 12 November 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur launched Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 to boost Covid-hit economy. A total of 12 announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference focussing on jobs creation and tax relief in housing.

As stated by Prime Minister Modi, India’s self-reliance will be based on five pillars — economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

10- Operation Greens Scheme- On 11 November 2020, the Central Government launched Operation Greens Scheme to provide 50 % subsidy to the Himalayan and North-Eastern states for air transportation of 41 notified fruits and vegetables to any place in the country.

Under the scheme, 21 Fruits-- Mango, Banana, Guava, Orange, Mousambi, Litchi, Kiwi, Lime, Lemon, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Papaya, Apple, Almond, Pear, Sweet Potato, Chikoo, Passion fruit, Jackfruit, Kinnow and Aonla-- are eligible for the subsidy.

Around 20 Vegetables-- Onion, Potato, Tomato, French beans, Garlic, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Bitter Gourd, Green Chillies, Cucumber, Peas, Large Cardamom, Okra, Ginger, Cabbage, Squash and dry Turmeric-- are eligible for the air subsidy.

11- Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana - On 12 November 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivise the creation of new employment opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme aims to benefit any new employee joining employment in EPFO registered establishments on monthly wages less than Rs 15,000 and those who left their jobs between 1 March-30 September 2020 and are employed from 1 October 2020.

12- Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Yojana - On 26 June 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Yojana to provide employment to 1.25 crore people, covering 31 districts in Uttar Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme will focus on promoting local entrepreneurship, providing jobs, and creating partnerships with Industrial associations to create employment opportunities.

13- Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY) - On 14 May 2020, Gujarat Government launched Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY) for small businessmen, skilled workers, autorickshaw owners, electricians and barbers, among others. The scheme aims to help people in the lower-middle-income group get back to their normal life.

People in the lower-middle-income group can avail guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh from banks at 2% annual interest. The tenure of the loans will be three years and the payment of instalments will begin after six months of sanctioning the loan.

14- Kisan Suryodaya Yojana - On 24 October 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched Kisan Suryodaya Yojana to provide day-time power supply for irrigation to the farmers of Gujarat.

Under the scheme, farmers of 1055 villages from the 3 districts will have access to electricity from 5 am to 9 pm for irrigation. The Gujarat State Government has allocated Rs. 3,500 crores for installing the transmission infrastructure by the year 2023.

15- Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) - On 10 September 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to focus on the sustainable development of the fisheries sector in India.

The scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 20,050 crores for 5 years, starting from FY 2020-21 till FY 2024-25 in all the Indian States and Union Territories. It aims to enhance fish production in India by an additional 70 lakh tons and increase fisheries export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crore by FY 2024-25

16- Indira Rasoi Yojana - On 20 August 2020, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide quality nutritious food-- 100 gms of pulses, 250 gms chapatti, 100 gms of vegetables, and pickles-- to poor people at just Rs. 8. It is expected to benefit around 4 crores 87 lakh people of the state.

The food will be made available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 pm and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. It will be rolled in 213 urban local bodies and a total of 358 rasois (kitchens) will be operated by the State Government at bus stands, hospitals, railway stations, and public places which will be administered with the help of a mobile app and CCTV cameras.

17- Godhan Nyay Yojana - On 25 June 2020, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched Godhan Nyay Yojana to procure cow dung from cattle owners. The scheme aims to promote animal husbandry and make it a profitable practice. It is in line with the efforts made by the state government to strengthen the rural economy.

Chhattisgarh State Government will procure cow dung at fixed rates from the livestock owners. The procured cow dung will be utilised for the production of vermicompost fertilizer, which will then be sold through cooperative societies to meet the fertilizer requirement of the farmers as well as that of the Agriculture, Forest, Horticulture and Urban Administration Department for various plantation campaigns.

18- Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana - On 21 May 2020, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to purchase maize, paddy, and sugarcane at MSP and to give incentives to the farmers.

The 5,700 crore scheme is expected to benefit over 1.87 million farmers in the state. Rs. 10,000 per acre to paddy and maize growing farmers and Rs. 13,000 per acre to sugarcane growing farmers will be provided by the State Government.

19- Vivad se Vishwas Yojna- On 1 February 2020, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced Vivad se Vishwas Scheme to settle the huge number of pending direct tax cases. It will resolve 483,000 direct tax-related disputes pending in various appellate forums. The scheme offers waivers on interest and penalty if the disputed tax amount is paid before 31 March 2020.

20- Public Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) - On 9 December 2020, Union Cabinet passed PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) Scheme which aims to revolutionise the tech sphere and will substantially improve the wireless connectivity of the country. It will boost the 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living.'

21- Ayushman Sahakar Scheme- On 19 October 2020, Ayushman Sahakar Scheme was launched by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala for creation of healthcare infrastructure by cooperatives.

21- Ayushman Sahakar Scheme- On 19 October 2020, Ayushman Sahakar Scheme was launched by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala for creation of healthcare infrastructure by cooperatives.

Rs. 10,000 crore scheme aims to assist cooperatives to play an important role in the creation of healthcare infrastructure in the country formulated by the apex autonomous development finance institution under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). 

22- National Digital Health Mission - On the occasion of 74th Independence Day (15th August), Prime Minister Modi launched the National Digital Health Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort to create a national digital health ecosystem, providing affordable and safe healthcare to the citizens of the country.

The mission is purely technology-based and will play a major role in bringing a new revolution in the health sector in the country. Technology will also be roped in to reduce the challenges faced in the treatment. For this, a Health ID card will be issued to every Indian.

23- Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana- On 26 March 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as part of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna to feed the poorest citizens of the nation.

It aims to feed the poorest citizens of India by providing grains through the Public Distribution System to all the ration cardholders and those identified by the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme.