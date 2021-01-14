List of Important Government Schemes Launched in India in 2020
Government Schemes of India is an important examination topic for the candidates preparing for UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations. In this article, we have provided a list of all the important Government Schemes launched in India in 2020.
1- Nagar Van Scheme- On the occasion of the World Environment Day (June 5), Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar launched the Nagar Van Scheme or Urban Forests Scheme with 200 corporations and cities across India. The project will work as lungs for the urban areas as urban India do not have many forests compared to rural India.
The Nagar Van or Urban Forests aims at developing 200 Urban Forests pan India in the coming five years. For this, the Warje Urban Forest situated in Maharashtra's Pune will be considered as a role model. The Nagar Van will be built either on the existing forest land or another vacant land in the cities across India offered by the local bodies.
2- Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan- On 20 June 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan for the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens to empower them and provide livelihood opportunities.
The campaign was of 125 days. It provided employment to the migrant workers by focusing on the implementation of 25 different types of work and created an infrastructure in the rural areas of India with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.
A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six Indian states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha were chosen, covering about 2/3 of the said people.
3- Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme- On April 1, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) introduced PLI or Production Linked Incentive Scheme, as a part of the National Policy on Electronics.
The scheme will give incentives between 4-6% to the electronic companies, provided that they manufacture mobile phones and other electronic and nanoelectronic components-- transistors, diodes, thyristors, resistors, capacitors, microelectromechanical systems in India.
It is aimed to attract huge foreign investments in the IT sector and will also encourage the Indian companies to expand their production units and presence in India and in line with the Make in India initiative.
4- Transparent Taxation- Honoring the Honest Scheme- On 13 August 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched the Transparent Taxation- Honoring the Honest to benefit the honest taxpayers of the country, whose hard work powers the progress of the nation. This will reform and simplify the tax system in India.
The main aim of the tax reforms is the reduction rates of the taxes and on the simplification of direct tax laws to bring more transparency with the newly introduced Document Identification Number (DIN). Every communication with the Department will now carry a unique document identification number.
5- Padhna Likhna Abhiyan- On the occasion of International Literacy Day (September 8), Prime Minister Modi launched Padhna Likhna Abhiyan to tackle the literacy-related challenges in the post-COVID-19 world. The scheme was launched to educate adults in the country.
Under this scheme, massive literacy projects will be launched in the tribal and forests areas, prisons, slums, etc. with the technology as a facilitator. By driving the technology in, quality education will be imparted in the backward areas with the creation of e-materials, mobile apps and more.
India has so far made several efforts in wiping out the illiteracy by implementing several schemes and campaigns such as Farmer’s Functional Literacy Project (FFLP), Functional Literacy for Adult Women (FLAW), National Adult Education Programme (NAEP), Rural Functional Literacy Project (RFLP), Mass Programme of Functional Literacy (MPFL) and National Literacy Mission (NLM). However, the country is still lagging behind in achieving 100% literacy rate by the year 2023.
6- SVAMITVA Scheme- On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24), SVAMITVA scheme was launched. It stands for Survey of villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas. It aims to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their property for economic purposes.
On 10 October 2020, Prime Minister Modi launched the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (ownership) Scheme through video conferencing. The move will transform rural India and empower millions of Indians.
Each card will get a unique identification number which will be similar to the Aadhar Card. It will also pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.
7- Ghar Tak Fibre Scheme- On 21 September 2020, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Ghar Tak Fibre scheme in Bihar to connect all the villages with FTTH connections by March 31, 2021. The scheme aims at connecting all 45,945 villages of Bihar with high-speed optical fibre internet by March 31, 2021.
The scheme will provide a boost to services such as e-Education, e-Agriculture, etc. for easy access by all state natives and will provide employment to the local workers. On August 15, 2020, Prime Minister Modi announced that all six lakh villages in the country will be connected through FTTH connections in the next 1000 days or in simpler words by the year 2024.
8- PM SVANidhi Scheme- On 1 June 2020, PM SVANidhi or Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme was launched by the Central Government to help the street vendors resume their livelihood activities who were impacted by COVID-19. The tenure of the scheme is up to March 2022.
It aims at facilitating working capital loan up to Rs. 10,000 at a subsidized rate of interest, incentivizing regular repayment of the loan and to reward digital transactions. The scheme aims at providing benefits to street vendors or hawkers in urban, pre-urban and rural areas on March 24, 2020, or before.
9- Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme- On 12 May 2020, Prime Minister Modi announced a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore to ease the coronavirus distress. It will help India in reviving the economy focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws and will benefit farmers, workers, taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry.
On 12 November 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur launched Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 to boost Covid-hit economy. A total of 12 announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference focussing on jobs creation and tax relief in housing.
As stated by Prime Minister Modi, India’s self-reliance will be based on five pillars — economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.
10- Operation Greens Scheme- On 11 November 2020, the Central Government launched Operation Greens Scheme to provide 50 % subsidy to the Himalayan and North-Eastern states for air transportation of 41 notified fruits and vegetables to any place in the country.
Rs. 10,000 crore scheme aims to assist cooperatives to play an important role in the creation of healthcare infrastructure in the country formulated by the apex autonomous development finance institution under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).
Under the scheme, 5 kg of rice or wheat (as per regional dietary preferences) per person and 1 kg of dal to each family holding a ration card will be provided.
