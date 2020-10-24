Prime Minister Modi launches 3 major projects in Gujarat including Kisan Suryodaya Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 24, 2020, virtually launched 3 key projects in the state of Gujarat.

The newly launched projects include ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ which was recently announced by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Under the scheme, farmers will be able to avail of power supply from 5 am to 9 pm.

The other two projects inaugurated by PM Modi included India’s biggest cardiac hospital, attached to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre at the City Hospital Campus in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Girnar hill ropeway in Junagarh.

During his address, while e-launching the key projects for the development of the state, PM Modi appealed to the people in Gujarati and asked them to wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing. The e-launching of the projects was also attended by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

Inaugurating development works that will benefit Gujarat.

Launch of ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’:

• While re-launching the yojana for the farmers of the state, PM Modi highlighted that this project will bring prosperity for the farmers and informed that the project has been implemented in Patan, Dahod, and Gir-Somnath District of Gujarat.

• In his address, PM Modi said that Gujarat is the pioneer state in the Solar Power Projects, and the power generated during the day time will be supplied to the farmers for irrigation.

• While informing about the benefits of the yojana, PM Modi mentioned that it will help the farmers from staying up all night and the dangers that are posed by insects and wild animals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gujarat.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers of Gujarat.

It aims to provide day-time power supply for irrigation to farmers.

• Under Kisan Suryodaya Yojana, farmers of 1055 villages from the 3 districts will have access to electricity during the daytime for irrigation.

• The Gujarat state government had allocated Rs. 3,500 crores for installing the transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. The entire state will be covered under the project in the next 3 years.

Inauguration of Paediatric Heart Hospital:

• Prime Minister Modi on October 24 e-dedicated India’s biggest Paediatric Heart hospital which is attached to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre so that every village of Gujarat is connected with better health facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gujarat, via video link.

• The institute has been undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs. 470 crores.

• With the new expansion, there has been an increase in the existing 450 beds to 1251 beds, 15 cardiac modular operation theatres, 531 cardia ICU beds, and 6 cardiac cath labs.

• The institute will now become the largest single super-specialty cardiac teaching institute in India. It will also be one of the biggest single super-specialty cardiac hospitals in the entire world.

Launch of Girnar Hill Ropeway:

• The world’s longest temple ropeway project at Girnar in Junagarh was also launched by PM Modi.

• The newly launched project will attract tourists and pilgrims to the historical place which in return will boost the employment opportunity.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ropeway at Girnar, Gujarat, via video link.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ropeway at Girnar, Gujarat, via video link.

The 2320 metres long ropeway has a capacity of carrying 1000 passengers per hour.

• The cost of the Girnar Hill ropeway project which consists of 25-30 cabins along with a capacity of 8 people per cabin, is Rs. 130 crores.

• The length of the ropeway is 2.3 kms and its height is 900 meters. Also, with the help of the ropeway, a distance of 2.3 kms will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes.

• The Girnar ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the beauty surrounding the Girnar mountains.