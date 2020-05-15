Gujarat launches Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna

The Gujarat government on May 14, 2020 launched the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY). Under the scheme, people in the lower middle income group can avail guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh from banks at 2 per cent annual interest.

The Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY) aims to help them get back to their normal life, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown. The state will pay another 6 percent interest to the banks giving loans under the scheme targetted at small businessmen and a cross-section of people falling under the lower-middle-income group.

The term of the loans will be three years and the payment of installments will begin only after six months of sanction.

Key Highlights

• The Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY) has been launched for small businessmen, skilled workers, autorickshaw owners, electricians and barbers, among others.

• Under the scheme, the state will provide a loan of Rs 1 lakh each from banks at just 2 percent annual interest to around 10 lakh people belonging to lower-middle-income group to help start their lives afresh.

• The loans will be provided based on an application where no guarantee will be required.

• The government came up with the scheme after discussion with district, scheduled and cooperative banks.

• The state wills oon release the detailed information on AGSY in a few days and loans will be made available to all those who are in need of it.

• Speaking on the Yojana, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said that while other states have declared assistance of Rs 5,000 or so to such people, Gujarat is of the opinion that such small amount will not help bring the lives of such people back to normal.

Background

The centre recently released a package worth Rs 20 lakh to make India 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his nationwide address on May 12, 2020.