Operation Green Scheme: Centre announces 50 percent subsidy for air transportation of fruits, vegetables

The central government on November 11, 2020 announced a new scheme- Operation Green- under which a 50 percent subsidy will be provided to the Himalayan and North-Eastern states for air transportation of 41 notified fruits and vegetables to any place in the country.

Under the scheme, the airlines will provide direct air transport subsidy to the supplier, consignor, consignee or agent by charging only 50 percent of the actual contracted freight charges. The balance 50 percent will be claimed by the airlines as subsidy from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

The announcement was made by Union Food Processing Industries Ministry in a statement. The amended guidelines were notified on November 2, 2020.

Operation Greens Scheme: Key Highlights

•Under the Operation Greens scheme, the consignments of all notified fruits and vegetables irrespective of price and quantity will be eligible for the 50 percent freight subsidy.

•Around 21 fruits will be eligible for the air subsidy including Mango, Banana, Guava, Orange, Mousambi, Litchi, Kiwi, Lime, Lemon, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Papaya, Apple, Almond, Pear, Sweet Potato, Chikoo, Passion fruit, Jackfruit, Kinnow and Aonla.

•Around 20 vegetables will be eligible for the air subsidy including Onion, Potato, Tomato, French beans, Garlic, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Bitter Gourd, Green Chillies, Cucumber, Peas, Large Cardamom, Okra, Ginger, Cabbage, Squash and dry Turmeric.

•The air transportation of these commodities is allowed from all airports in the northeastern states including in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim (Bagdogra) and Tripura and Himalayan states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Background

A similar transportation subsidy was extended to Kisan Rail Scheme under Operation Green. The scheme was brought into effect from October 12. The Railways charges only 50 percent of the actual freight charges for the notified vegetables and fruits.