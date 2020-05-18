Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to be launched in Chhattisgarh from May 21

Chhattisgarh state government will launch its Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana on May 21. The day will mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The scheme launched by the Chhattisgarh government aims at stimulating the rural economy of the state which has been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for the scheme had been made by the state in the budget 2020-21.

As per the officials, under the scheme, the government has been planning of injecting Rs. 5,100 crore into the rural economy of the state.

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana: Key Highlights

• Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana will benefit over 1.87 million farmers in the state.

• Under the scheme, the government will directly transfer the grant amount of Rs. 5100 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the accounts of the farmers.

• The farmers will be paid Rs. 10,000 per acre by the state government for the corn, paddy and sugarcane crops which will be based on the procured and registered area for the Kharif Season.

• Chhattisgarh state government has also been planning on providing a fixed amount per acre based on the notified and registered areas for oilseeds crops and pulses.

Request to include agriculture works under MNREGA:

While discussing the upcoming scheme, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed that Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana is afar sighted decision and the scheme will be a boon for the farmers of the state.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that no other state has taken such steps in the interest of the farmers.

Chhattisgarh CM also informed that the state has requested the centre to include agriculture works under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) as the work will be continued till the rainy season.

He further explained that if the activities will be under MNREGA, it will help in people getting continuous employment, it will lead to the rise in agricultural production, and input costs will fall.