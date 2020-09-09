PM Narendra Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana on September 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be digitally launching the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and e-Gopala App on September 10, 2020. The e-Gopala App will be launched for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Phagu Chauhan will also be present on the occasion along with the Union Minister and MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Giriraj Singh.

What is e-Gopala App? • The e-Gopala App is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal, which will be launched for direct use of farmers. Several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar will also be launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion. • Currently, there is no digital platform available in the nation for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms including semen and embryos and quality breeding services. • There is no platform to guide the farmers on animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine and ethnoveterinary medicine or to sent alerts on the due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis and calving and inform farmers about various government schemes and campaigns in the area. • The e-Gopala App will hence, aim to bridge the gap and provide viable solutions to the farmers on all these aspects.

What is Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) aims to focus on the focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country. The scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 20,050 crores within a period of 5 years from the fiscal year 2020-21 to the fiscal year 2024-25 in all states and union territories. The scheme was announced as a part of the centre's AatmaNirbhar Bharat Package.

The investment of Rs. 20,050 crores under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector. Out of the total investment, Rs 12340 crores have been proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in Marine, Inland fisheries and Aquaculture and around Rs 7710 crores have been proposed for the development of fisheries infrastructure.

Objective

The PMMSY scheme aims to enhance fish production in India by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25 and increase fisheries export earnings to Rs.1,00,000 crore by 2024-25, almost doubling the income of fishermen and fish farmers and reducing post-harvest losses to about 10 percent from earlier 20-25% and generation of additional 55 lakhs direct and indirect employment opportunities in the fisheries sector and allied activities.

Key Highlights

• The PMMSY scheme will address critical gaps in fisheries sector including fish production and productivity, quality, post-harvest infrastructure and management, technology, modernization and strengthening of the value chain and establishing robust fisheries management framework and fishers’ welfare.

• The scheme envisages many new interventions including Sagar Mitras, fishing vessel insurance, support for new and up-gradation of existing fishing vessels and boats, Integrated coastal fishing villages development, bio-toilets, Nucleus Breeding Centres and aquaculture in saline and alkaline areas.

• The scheme will primarily focus on adopting ‘Cluster or Area-based approaches’ and the creation of fisheries clusters through backward and forward linkages. Under the scheme, a special focus will be laid on employment generation activities such as seaweed and ornamental fish cultivation.

• The scheme also emphasises on interventions for quality brood, seed and feed and a special focus on species diversification, critical infrastructure and marketing networks.

• The Department of Fisheries has till now approved Rs 1723 crores worth of proposals for 21 States/UTs under the phase-I of the PMMSY. Priority has been given to income-generating activities.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in Bihar

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will be implemented in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 1390 crore out of which the central share would be Rs 535 crore. For the current fiscal year, the centre has approved the proposal of the Bihar Government at a total cost of Rs 107 crore.

The amount will be used for major components such as the establishment of re-circulatory aquaculture system (RAS), construction of Biofloc ponds, construction of new ponds, ornamental fish culture units, ice plants, installation of cages in reservoirs and wetlands, fish feed plants, refrigerated vehicles, motorcycle with icebox, three-wheelers with icebox, cycle with icebox and other support services such as the establishment of a Brood Bank.

Key Inaugurations in Fisheries Sector

1. Fish Brood Bank

The Prime Minister will announce the establishment of Fish Brood Bank at Sitamarhi and of Aquatic Disease Referral Laboratory at Kishanganj under PMMSY. The facilities will enhance the production and productivity of fish by ensuring the timely availability of quality and affordable fish seed for the fish farmers. They will also address the need for disease diagnosis as well as water and soil testing facilities.

2. Fish Feed Mill & Fish on Wheels

PM Modi will also inaugurate a one-unit fish feed mill at Madhepura and two units of ‘Fish on Wheels’ at Patna under the Blue Revolution.

3. Comprehensive Fish Production Technology Centre

PM Modi will also be inaugurating the Comprehensive Fish Production Technology Centre at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University at Pusa in Bihar. The Center will facilitate the boosting of fish production and assist in the capacity building of fish farmers. It will comprise facilities for seed production technology and demonstration unit technology for fish and referral laboratory and diagnostic testing.

Key Inaugurations in Animal Husbandry sector

1. Semen Station

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Semen Station, which has been established under Rashtriya Gokul Mission in Purnea, Bihar. The station with state of the art facilities has been set up at an investment of Rs 84.27 crores on 75 acres of land made available by the Bihar state government. It is one of the largest semen stations in the government sector with a production capacity of 50 lakh semen doses per annum. The station will provide a new dimension to the development and conservation of indigenous breeds of Bihar and meet the demand of semen doses of eastern and northeastern States.

2. IVF lab

PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate an IVF lab, which has been set up at Animal Sciences University in Patna under Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Almost 30 ETT and IVF laboratories are being set up across India through a 100% grant in aid.

The labs are important for propagating elite animals of indigenous breeds and thereby enhancing milk production and productivity manifold.

3. Sex sorted semen

The Prime Minister will also launch the use of sex-sorted semen in artificial insemination under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission by Baroni Milk Union in the Begusarai district of Bihar. Through the use of the semen, only female calves can be produced with more than 90% accuracy.

This will help double the growth rate of milk production in the country. Besides this, the Prime Minister will also launch a demonstration of IVF technology at farmer's doorstep. This will help propagate the technology for multiplication of high yielding animals at a faster rate, as through the use of technology they will be able to give birth to 20 calves in a year.