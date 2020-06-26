Chhattisgarh launches Godhan Nyay Yojana; becomes first Indian state to buy cow dung from cattle owners

Gothan Nyay Yojana: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state on June 25, 2020. The scheme aims to make animal husbandry commercially profitable, prevent open grazing by cattle and solve the problem of stray animals on roads and for environment conservation.

The 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' was launched through an online press conference. According to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, the scheme was launched to promote animal husbandry and make it a profitable practice.

As per the Chief Minister, the Gothan Nyay Yojana will be an innovative step forward towards protecting the financial interest of livestock owners in the state. The scheme is expected to boost the efforts made by the state government to strengthen the rural economy.

Gothan Nyay Yojana: All you need to know!

What is Gothan Nyay Yojana?

Under Gothan Nyay Yojana, the Chhattisgarh government will procure cow dung from livestock owners at a fixed procurement rate.

Who will fix the cow dung procurement rate?

The procurement rate of the cow dung under Gothan Nyay Yojana will be decided by a five-member sub-committee of the Cabinet chaired by Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Ravindra Choubey within eight days. The procurement rate of cow dung will be fixed after deliberating upon the suggestions received from the livestock owners, farmers, cowshed operators and other experts.

When will Chhattisgarh start procuring cow dung?

The Chhattisgarh state government will start procuring cow dung on the fixed procurement rate from Hareli Festival.

Why has Gothan Nyay Yojana been launched?

The Gothan Nyay Yojana has been launched to fix the problem of strays and to benefit the farmers and cattle owners. Chhattisgarh has a tradition of cattle grazing in open, which harms the cattle as well as the crops of farmers. Besides this, stray animals on roads of cities are the major cause of road accidents. The cow-owners often leave their cows astray after milking, which causes various problems.

How will Gothan Nyay Yojana fix the problem of strays?

With the implementation of Godhan Nyay Yojana, the livestock owners will provide proper fodder-water to their cattle and keep them tied at their place.

What will the state do with the procured cow dung?

The procured cow dung will be utilised for the production of vermicompost fertilizer, which will then be sold through cooperative societies to meet the fertilizer requirement of the farmers as well as that of the Agriculture, Forest, Horticulture and Urban Administration Department for various plantation campaigns. Chhattisgarh’s Urban Administration will be responsible for the procurement of the cow dung. The state government will also make other arrangements for the marketing of additional organic fertilizer.

Significance

Chhattisgarh will become the first state in India to procure cow dung for the welfare of livestock owners.