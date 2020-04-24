What is e-Gram Swaraj and Swamitva Yojana for Indian villages?

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new e-Gram Swaraj Yojana and Swamitva Yojana-- two web portals for the speedy development of Indian villages on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day. The Prime Minister Modi today interacted with all the Gram Panchayats across the country.

What is e-Gram swaraj App?

The E-Gram Swaraj App is a step to make Gram Panchayats digital. This will provide Panchayats with a single interface to complete development projects and will provide information from planning of the project to its completion. This, in turn, will bring transparency and speed up the work of projects. The biggest advantage of this will be that every person in the village will know about the developmental project and the money spent on it.

What is Swamtiva Yojana?

This scheme has been launched for the purpose of measuring and documenting residential properties in rural areas. Under this scheme, the details of the properties falling under the boundary of each village will be collected with the help of drones. Later on, people will be provided with documents related to their property rights.

The biggest advantage of this scheme is that people will also be able to use their assets financially. This means that residential properties of villages will also be able to get loans like cities on minimum documents and the assets can be freed from illegal occupation if any.

Prime Minister Modi stated that rural India with its simple mantra of 'Do Gaz Ki Doori' (maintaining distance of two yards), has described social distancing in simple words and the villages have showcased the best of their principles, traditional values to fight coronavirus. Prime Minister Modi interacted with the gram panchayat members via video conference and covered his face with a 'gamcha' due to the highly contagious pandemic.

