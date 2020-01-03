What is PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? Check Eligibility and more

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or commonly known as PM-Kisan Yojana is an initiative by the Government of India for the families of farmers across India. It was presented by the Piyush Goel (Interim Finance Minister). Under this scheme, farmers would be given Rs.6000 per year in 3 installments of Rs. 2000 each. The purpose of the Scheme was to provide financial support to the small and marginal farmers. Third Installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been released on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will benefit approximately 6 Crore beneficiaries in Tumakuru (Karnataka).

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was announced on February 1, 2019, during the Interim-Union Budget 2019 and was effective from December 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on February 24, 2019, in Gorakhpur. PM Modi transferred the first installment to 1 Crore farmers of Rs. 2000 each ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

How to apply for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna?

To apply for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, farmers can register them through the official website, i.e. pmkisan.gov.in. Farmers can also approach the Nodal Officer of PM-Kisan Yojna appointed by the state government or they can also go to the nearest Common Services Centres (CSC) and can apply online for the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

Documents required for the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna:

1- Kisan Credit Card

2- Bank Passbook

3- Aadhar Card

Eligibility Criteria for the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana:

1- Farmers belonging to any Indian state are eligible under this scheme. (Earlier, the Income Support was given only to the farmer families having cultivable land up to 2 hectares. But BJP in its election manifesto 2019, promised to extend the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to all the 14.5 Crore farmers irrespective of their land sizes. )

2- Farmers must have a Savings Account or Jan-Dhan Account to avail the benefit. The Installments will be transferred directly into the bank accounts.

3- Multi-tasking staff, Class IV and Group D government employees are eligible.

Who is excluded from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

1- Former or present holders of any constitutional posts.

2- Former or Present (Ministers, State Ministers, MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Councils or Assemblies, Mayors of Municipal Corporations and Chairpersons of district panchayat).

3- Income Taxpayers are not eligible under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Helpline:

Email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Toll-Free Helpline Number: 011-23381092

