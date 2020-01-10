Search

List of Important Schemes launched by the Modi Government

Since 2014, the Modi government has started many welfare schemes. These schemes have been made for the welfare of different sections of society. Major schemes of the Modi government include Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and Skill India. Let us know about the major schemes of the Modi government in this article.
Jan 10, 2020 15:36 IST
Schemes by Modi Government

The central government is the welfare government that is why its social welfare schemes are made to increase the welfare of the general public. Schemes of the Central Government have three categories. These categories are “Core of Core Schemes”, “Core Schemes” and Major Central Sector Schemes.

There are around 6 schemes in the list of ‘Core of Core Schemes’ and 28 schemes in the Core Sectors.

In this article we have compiled the list of important centrally sponsored schemes by the modi government.

 Scheme / programme

 Starting date  

    Purpose

 1. Jan Dhan Yojna

 28 August, 2014

 To connect more and more peoples from the banking services

 2. SKILL India Mission

 28 August, 2014

 Skill Development in Youth

 3. Make in India

 28 September, 2014

 Promoting manufacturing Sector in the country

 4. Swachchh Bharat Mission

 2 October, 2014

 Making India a clean country till October 2, 1919

 5. Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana

 11 October, 2014

 Development in the villages which includes social development, cultural development.

 6. Shramew Jayate Yojana

 16 October, 2014

 Plan dedicated to labour development

 7. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

 22 January, 2015

 The goal of this scheme is to make girls socially and financially self-reliant through education.

 8. Hridaya Plan

 21 January, 2015

 To take care of world heritage sites and to make these sites economically viable.

 9. PM Mudra Yojna

 8 April , 2015

 Loan to small businessmen from 50 thousand to 10 lakh

 10. Ujala Yojna

1 May, 2015

 Distribution of LED bulbs at low price to reduce electricity consumption

 11. Atal Pension Yojna

 9 May, 2015

 Monthly pension for people from the unorganized sector b/w age of 18 to 40 years

 12. Prime Minister Jyoti Jyoti Bima Yojna

 9 May, 2015

 Life Insurance of Rs. 2 lakh for people b/w 18 to 50 years (@Premium of Rs. 330 per annum)

 13. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

 9 May, 2015

 General insurance / accident insurance for people between 18 and 70 years of 2 lakh (at premium of 12 Rs. / year)

 14. Smart city scheme

 25 June, 2015

 Developing 100 selected cities of the country as smart cities from 2015 to 2020

 15. AMRUT Plan

 25 June, 2015

 Developing all the basic amenities in more than 500 cities which have more than one lakh population

 16. Digital India Mission

 2 July, 2015

 Making all government services electronically available to the public

 17. Gold Monetization Scheme

 5 November,  2015

 Putting inoperative gold (lying at home and lockers) in productive works.

 18. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

 5 November, 2015

 To check the real demand of the Gold; government introduced Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme.

 19. UDAY

 20th November, 2015

 Financial turnaround of Power Distribution Companies of Public Sector

 20. Start-up india

 16 January, 2016

 To Promote new enterprises

 21. Setu Bhartam Yojna

 4 March , 2016

 Construction of Over and Under Bridge to make National Highways Railway Crossing free

 22. Stand Up India

 5 April, 2016

 Loans up to 10 lacs to 1 crore for establishment of new companies to Scheduled Castes / Tribes and women Entrepreneurs

 23. Gramoday Se Bharat Uday

 14-24 April 2016

 Emphasizing the development of villages for proper development of the country

 24. Prime Minister Ujjwala Plan

 1 May, 2016

 Providing the LPG connection to BPL families at subsidized rates

 25. Namami Gange Yojna

 7 July, 2016

 Cleanliness of river Ganga

Since when; NDA government came to power, there has been flood of the government schemes. I am optimistic that the positive results of these schemes will be visible to all in the near future. This list of schemes of Modi government is very useful for the upcoming exams to be held in India.

