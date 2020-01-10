List of Important Schemes launched by the Modi Government
The central government is the welfare government that is why its social welfare schemes are made to increase the welfare of the general public. Schemes of the Central Government have three categories. These categories are “Core of Core Schemes”, “Core Schemes” and Major Central Sector Schemes.
There are around 6 schemes in the list of ‘Core of Core Schemes’ and 28 schemes in the Core Sectors.
In this article we have compiled the list of important centrally sponsored schemes by the modi government.
|
Scheme / programme
|
Starting date
|
Purpose
|
1. Jan Dhan Yojna
|
28 August, 2014
|
To connect more and more peoples from the banking services
|
2. SKILL India Mission
|
28 August, 2014
|
Skill Development in Youth
|
28 September, 2014
|
Promoting manufacturing Sector in the country
|
4. Swachchh Bharat Mission
|
2 October, 2014
|
Making India a clean country till October 2, 1919
|
5. Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana
|
11 October, 2014
|
Development in the villages which includes social development, cultural development.
|
6. Shramew Jayate Yojana
|
16 October, 2014
|
Plan dedicated to labour development
|
7. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
|
22 January, 2015
|
The goal of this scheme is to make girls socially and financially self-reliant through education.
|
8. Hridaya Plan
|
21 January, 2015
|
To take care of world heritage sites and to make these sites economically viable.
|
8 April , 2015
|
Loan to small businessmen from 50 thousand to 10 lakh
|
10. Ujala Yojna
|
1 May, 2015
|
Distribution of LED bulbs at low price to reduce electricity consumption
|
11. Atal Pension Yojna
|
9 May, 2015
|
Monthly pension for people from the unorganized sector b/w age of 18 to 40 years
|
12. Prime Minister Jyoti Jyoti Bima Yojna
|
9 May, 2015
|
Life Insurance of Rs. 2 lakh for people b/w 18 to 50 years (@Premium of Rs. 330 per annum)
|
13. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
|
9 May, 2015
|
General insurance / accident insurance for people between 18 and 70 years of 2 lakh (at premium of 12 Rs. / year)
|
14. Smart city scheme
|
25 June, 2015
|
Developing 100 selected cities of the country as smart cities from 2015 to 2020
|
15. AMRUT Plan
|
25 June, 2015
|
Developing all the basic amenities in more than 500 cities which have more than one lakh population
|
16. Digital India Mission
|
2 July, 2015
|
Making all government services electronically available to the public
|
17. Gold Monetization Scheme
|
5 November, 2015
|
Putting inoperative gold (lying at home and lockers) in productive works.
|
18. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme
|
5 November, 2015
|
To check the real demand of the Gold; government introduced Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme.
|
19. UDAY
|
20th November, 2015
|
Financial turnaround of Power Distribution Companies of Public Sector
|
20. Start-up india
|
16 January, 2016
|
To Promote new enterprises
|
21. Setu Bhartam Yojna
|
4 March , 2016
|
Construction of Over and Under Bridge to make National Highways Railway Crossing free
|
22. Stand Up India
|
5 April, 2016
|
Loans up to 10 lacs to 1 crore for establishment of new companies to Scheduled Castes / Tribes and women Entrepreneurs
|
23. Gramoday Se Bharat Uday
|
14-24 April 2016
|
Emphasizing the development of villages for proper development of the country
|
24. Prime Minister Ujjwala Plan
|
1 May, 2016
|
Providing the LPG connection to BPL families at subsidized rates
|
25. Namami Gange Yojna
|
7 July, 2016
|
Cleanliness of river Ganga
Since when; NDA government came to power, there has been flood of the government schemes. I am optimistic that the positive results of these schemes will be visible to all in the near future. This list of schemes of Modi government is very useful for the upcoming exams to be held in India.
