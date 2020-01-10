List of Important Schemes launched by the Modi Government

The central government is the welfare government that is why its social welfare schemes are made to increase the welfare of the general public. Schemes of the Central Government have three categories. These categories are “Core of Core Schemes”, “Core Schemes” and Major Central Sector Schemes.

There are around 6 schemes in the list of ‘Core of Core Schemes’ and 28 schemes in the Core Sectors.

In this article we have compiled the list of important centrally sponsored schemes by the modi government.

Scheme / programme Starting date Purpose 1. Jan Dhan Yojna 28 August, 2014 To connect more and more peoples from the banking services 2. SKILL India Mission 28 August, 2014 Skill Development in Youth 3. Make in India 28 September, 2014 Promoting manufacturing Sector in the country 4. Swachchh Bharat Mission 2 October, 2014 Making India a clean country till October 2, 1919 5. Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana 11 October, 2014 Development in the villages which includes social development, cultural development. 6. Shramew Jayate Yojana 16 October, 2014 Plan dedicated to labour development 7. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao 22 January, 2015 The goal of this scheme is to make girls socially and financially self-reliant through education. 8. Hridaya Plan 21 January, 2015 To take care of world heritage sites and to make these sites economically viable. 9. PM Mudra Yojna 8 April , 2015 Loan to small businessmen from 50 thousand to 10 lakh 10. Ujala Yojna 1 May, 2015 Distribution of LED bulbs at low price to reduce electricity consumption 11. Atal Pension Yojna 9 May, 2015 Monthly pension for people from the unorganized sector b/w age of 18 to 40 years 12. Prime Minister Jyoti Jyoti Bima Yojna 9 May, 2015 Life Insurance of Rs. 2 lakh for people b/w 18 to 50 years (@Premium of Rs. 330 per annum) 13. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana 9 May, 2015 General insurance / accident insurance for people between 18 and 70 years of 2 lakh (at premium of 12 Rs. / year) 14. Smart city scheme 25 June, 2015 Developing 100 selected cities of the country as smart cities from 2015 to 2020 15. AMRUT Plan 25 June, 2015 Developing all the basic amenities in more than 500 cities which have more than one lakh population 16. Digital India Mission 2 July, 2015 Making all government services electronically available to the public 17. Gold Monetization Scheme 5 November, 2015 Putting inoperative gold (lying at home and lockers) in productive works. 18. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 5 November, 2015 To check the real demand of the Gold; government introduced Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. 19. UDAY 20th November, 2015 Financial turnaround of Power Distribution Companies of Public Sector 20. Start-up india 16 January, 2016 To Promote new enterprises 21. Setu Bhartam Yojna 4 March , 2016 Construction of Over and Under Bridge to make National Highways Railway Crossing free 22. Stand Up India 5 April, 2016 Loans up to 10 lacs to 1 crore for establishment of new companies to Scheduled Castes / Tribes and women Entrepreneurs 23. Gramoday Se Bharat Uday 14-24 April 2016 Emphasizing the development of villages for proper development of the country 24. Prime Minister Ujjwala Plan 1 May, 2016 Providing the LPG connection to BPL families at subsidized rates 25. Namami Gange Yojna 7 July, 2016 Cleanliness of river Ganga

Since when; NDA government came to power, there has been flood of the government schemes. I am optimistic that the positive results of these schemes will be visible to all in the near future. This list of schemes of Modi government is very useful for the upcoming exams to be held in India.

List of Centrally Sponsored Scheme and Expenditure on them?

Welfare Programmes by the Government of India



