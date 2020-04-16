Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-2021: All you need to know about the SGB starting 20 April at 2.5% interest

The Reserve Bank of India will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds to the domestic investors on behalf of the Government of India beginning 20 April offering an annual interest rate of 2.50%. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in six tranches from April 2020 to September 2020. The Reserve Bank further stated that the Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.

SGB: Minimum and Maximum limit

The minimum permissible investment in SGB will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription will be 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities from April-March. The tenor of the Sovereign Gold Bond will be eight years. The exit option will be given after 5 years and only on interest payout dates.

SGB: Six Tranches

First Tranche (2020-2021): Series I of SGB will be open for subscription on April 20 and will close on April 24. The SGB will be issued on April 28.

Sixth Tranche (2020-2021): Series VI of SGB will be open from August 31 and will close on September 4.

The Sovereign Gold Bonds will only be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE) except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks.

How to purchase Sovereign Gold Bonds?

To purchase Sovereign Gold Bonds approach a SEBI authorised agent. Once you have redeemed the bond, the corpus will be deposited to your registered bank account. The corpus will be deposited as per the current market value.

Benefits of purchasing Sovereign Gold Bonds:

1- The quantity for which you pay is protected.

2- The risks and costs of storing physical gold are eliminated.

3- Investors are given the market value of gold at the time of maturity of the Sovereign Gold Bonds.

4- Like physical gold, SGBs do not have making charges.

Things you must know before investing:

1- It must be noted that as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, the interest generated via SGBs is taxable.

2- Long-term capital gains generated are provided with indexation benefits to an individual or when transferring the bond from one person to another.

3- The redemption price is based on the average of the closing price of 999 purity of gold in the previous three working days and is priced in rupees.

4- You can earn a guaranteed annual interest at a rate of 2.50%.

5- After completing a time period of 5 years of investment, you can trade SGBs on the National Stock Exchange or Bombay Stock Exchange, etc.

6- Banks accept SGBs as security against secured loans. The loan thus obtained will be gold loan after setting the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to the value of gold.

7- You can also invest in SGBs on the behalf of a minor.

Are SGBs safe?

SGBs are government securities and are considered safe. Their value is denominated in multiples of gold grams and is considered a substitute for physical gold.

Why did the Government of India introduce this scheme?

The Government of India introduced the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme to offer investors an alternative to own gold. It belongs to the debt fund category and was introduced in November 2015.

Sovereign Gold Bond or SGB are government entities and thus are considered safe. If you are a gold investor, then SGB is an alternative method to own gold without worrying about its security. In addition to this, a fixed 2.5% interest per annum can be availed after investing in SGB.

