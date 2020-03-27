Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY): All you need to know

As we know that the population of India is huge that is more than 24 crore households and out of which more than 9 crore are still deprived of LPG as cooking fuel and basically rely on firewood, coal dung, cakes, etc. as the primary source of cooking.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by the PM Narendra Modi on 1 May, 2016 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh for 5 crore households. Rs 8000 Cr. were allocated for the implementation of the scheme. Therefore, it was started from FY 2016-17 for over a period of 3 years. The main aim of the scheme is to provide clean cooking fuel to the poor households mainly in rural areas. We can't ignore that the use of fuels like fossil fuels and conventional fuel leads to a serious impact on the health of the women and children in the villages. Using of LPG as fuel will help in maintaining health and surrounding environment clean and breathable.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY): Salient Features

- Under the scheme, the LPG connection is released in the name of an adult woman of the BPL family. But there is a condition that any family should not have the LPG connection already.

- Eligibility for the connection was identified according to the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) list.

- The Central Government has provided a new LPG connection with the assistance of up to Rs 1600.

- The customer paid the cost of Hot Plate and purchase of the first refill. Here to note is that the customer had options to take Hot Plate on the purchase of first refill or both on the basis of loan from OMCs at zero interest and recovered via EMIs.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY): Benefits

As discussed above LPG connections are provided to 5 crore BPL families. It provides financial support of Rs 1600 for LPG connection, interest-free loan to purchase Hot Plate and refill by the Oil Marketing Companies. Rs 1600 administrative cost includes a cylinder, pressure regulator, booklet, safety hose, etc. that was managed by the Government.

The scheme provided employment of around 1 Lakh and provided the business opportunity of at least Rs. 10,000 Cr. for the said period to the Indian Industry. The scheme has also boosted the 'Make in India' campaign.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY): Revised Scheme

On February 2018, the targets of the scheme were revised to 8 crore LPG connections with expanded/relaxed identification criteria under the scheme Extended (E-PMUY) with an additional allocation of Rs 4800 crore.

The revised target of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will be achieved by 2020. The scheme was expanded to cover all SC/ST households; beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin), Antyoday Anna Yojana (AAY), Forest dwellers, Most Backward Classes (MBC), Tea and Ex-Tea Garden tribes, people residing in islands and rivers, etc. in addition to SECC identified households.

The milestones achieved by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is that the scheme has covered 715 districts across the country.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY): Documents required

- BPL Certificate Authorised by Panchayat Pradhan/Municipality Chairman

- BPL Ration Card

- One Photo ID (Aadhar card or Voter ID Card)

- One Recent Passport Size Photograph

- Driving License

- Lease Agreement

- Telephone/Electricity/Water Bill

- Copy of Passport

- Self-declaration attested by Gazetted Officer

- Ration card

- Flat Allotment/Possession Letter

- House Registration Documents

- LIC Policy

- Bank/Credit Card Statement

As we know that the whole world is suffering from Coronavirus pandemic and India is not left behind. Therefore, to curb the situation, the government of India has imposed 21-days lockdown and passed several ‘Garib Kalyan Packages’. One of them is, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, beneficiaries of Ujjawala Yojana will be entitled to get LPG cylinders free for three months that is till June 2020 with an estimated cost Rs 13,000 crore to the government.

So, now you may have come to know about Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

