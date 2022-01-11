List of Central Government Schemes 2022

Schemes Launched on Details

RBI Retail Direct Scheme 12 November 2021 1. It will enhance access to the government securities market for retail investors. 2. Retail investors will be able to open and maintain their Government Securities (G-Sec) account online with the RBI free of cost. 3. It will bring the middle class, senior citizens, small businessmen, and employees directly and securely in G-Sec.

Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme 12 November 2021 1. It is based on the One Nation-One Ombudsman. 2. It improves the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the RBI. 3. It will facilitate a single point of reference for customers to lodge their complaints, track status, submit documents and provide feedback.

Ayushman CAPF Healthcare Scheme 2 November 2021 1. It is a joint initiative by the MHA and NHA to help CAPF personnel access healthcare services pan India. 2. The scheme provides cashless and paperless medical treatment at empanelled hospitals. 3. The CAPF personnel and their dependents will get an e-card to avail of the scheme.

PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana 25 October 2021 1. It will focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. 2. It will provide support to set up 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 high focus states. Besides this, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States. 3. An IT-enabled disease surveillance system through the development of a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels in all Metropolitan areas.

PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan 13 October 2021 1. It will integrate and implement various infrastructure schemes in the next four years. 2. It will subsume Rs. 110 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline that was launched in 2019. 3. The scheme will increase cargo handling capacity, reduce turnaround time at ports, develop 11 industrial and 2 defence corridors, extend 4G connectivity to all villages, extend gas pipeline network, national highway network, creation of new airports, heliports, water aerodromes and more.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission 27 September 2021 1. It is also known as National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). 2. The scheme will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems. 3. It will ensure the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information, and enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana 17 September 2021 1. It is a programme under the aegis of PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana to improve employability and promote entrepreneurship. 2. Entry-level training will be imparted to the youth of age group 18-35 years in industry-relevant skills through Railway Training Institutes. 3. The scheme aims to train 50,000 youths by 2024 in four trades -Welder, Electrician, Fitter and Machinist..

e-SHRAM 26 August 2021 1. For registration of unorganized sector workers, seeded with Aadhaar. 2. Workers will receive an e-SHRAM card having a UAN through which benefits of the various social security schemes can be accessed. 3. The database will help the government in shaping policies, creating jobs in the future, and launching schemes for the workers.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 1 August 2021 1. To make cities in the country garbage-free and water security, and to ensure that dirty nullahs don't merge into rivers. 2. Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 seeks to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. 3. AMRUT 2.0 will make cities self-reliant and ensure water security.

Academic Bank of Credit Scheme 29 July 2021 1. The scheme is in line with the NEP. 2. It facilitates the academic mobility of students with the freedom to study in the Higher Education Institutions pan India with an appropriate credit transfer mechanism from one programme to another. 3. It is an academic service mechanism for storing and transferring academic credits of a student.

PM Mentoring Yuva Scheme 9 June 2021 1. To empower youths and create an ecosystem to help prepare young learners for leadership roles in future. 2. It will create a pool of authors (below the of 30 years) who are ready to express themselves and project India globally. 3. The authors will become proficient in writing various genres such as fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and so forth.

PM Umeed Scheme 1 April 2021 1. To provide skill training to youths to help them become entrepreneurs till 2025-26. 2. It facilitates loans to youth and help them in connecting with appropriate markets. 3. Under this scheme, skill training will be provided to 3 lakh youths.