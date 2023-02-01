Union Budget 2023: What is PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman?

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana (PM-VIKAS) for the artisans and craftspeople of India. The scheme was announced during the annual Union Budget 2023 presentation before Parliament on Wednesday, February 1st. The newly announced PM-VIKAS scheme is developed to allow the nation's craftsmen to enhance the caliber, scope, and reach of their goods. They are also to be incorporated into the Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) value chain.

The PM VIKAS aims to unlock the potential of thousands of artists and craftspeople around the nation, through the provision of skills training, technology, and the opening of credit lines to them. The "Vishwakarma" will contribute to India's growth story and grow into a significant part of the country's growth as they seize the prospects for progress.

Some of the primary factors of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman are:

Financial aid

Advanced skill training

Access to the latest technology

Integration into the MSMEs

Paperless payments

Wider reach and introduction to a global market

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that artisans and craftsmen represent the true spirit of independent and self-reliant India. She added further that the scheme will greatly benefit women and the weaker sections of society.

The following are referred to as Vishwakarmas:

Achar, Achari, Achari Thacher, Achary, Acharya, Akkasale, Arkasalli, Asari, Asari Oddi, Asula, Ausul or Kamsali, Badhel, Badiger, Bagga, Bailapathara, Bailukammara, Bhadivadlla, Bhardwaj, Bidhani, Bishwakarma, Bogaara, Bose, Brahmalu, Chari, Chatuevedi, Chettian, Chikkamanes, Chipegara, Chola, Choudry, Das, Devgan, Devkamlakar, Dhiman, Dhole, Dwivedi, Gajjar, Geed, Gejjigar, Gijjegara, Gill, Gujjar, Janger, Jangid, Kalsi, Kamar, Kambhara, Kammalan, Kammalar, Kammara, Kammari, Kammiyar, Kamsala, Kamsali, Kanchari, Kanchugara, Kannalan, Kannalar, Kannar.

In conclusion, the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman is an important initiative aimed at promoting the skills and achievements of the Vishwakarmas. The scheme provides a way for the country's skilled workers to showcase their abilities and receive recognition for their hard work and dedication. It also provides an opportunity for the government to acknowledge and support the efforts of Indian artisans and craftsmen in contributing to the growth and development of the country.

